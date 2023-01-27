ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Lootpress

House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

At the WV Legislature: House Economic Development and Tourism Committee passes three bills

  CHARLESTON (WVDN) – Three bills made it out of the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee on Tuesday, including a bill allowing income tax credits for rare earth element mining companies, and a bill relating to the use of e-bikes on public trails.  The first bill discussed during the meeting was House Bill (HB) […] The post At the WV Legislature: House Economic Development and Tourism Committee passes three bills   appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: Pound charter, stillborn child tax credit and private police

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.  Senate Bill 1537: Restoring the town of Pound’s charter This bill from Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, would repeal […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: Pound charter, stillborn child tax credit and private police appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

