Delegate proposes bill that could legalize marijuana in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A new house bill proposal calls to legalize marijuana in West Virginia. House Bill 2091 would legalize the possession of one ounce or less of cannabis for adults aged 21 years or older. The bill would include a special tax on marijuana to bring more revenue to the Mountain State. Delegate Danielle […]
Va. senate committee recommends longer grace period for tenants behind on rent
Virginians a few days late on their rent may soon be able to breathe easier, as the Virginia Senate will take up a bill to extend the grace period for tenants to pay their rent from 5 to 14 days.
WVNews
West Virginia advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said...
Senate Pensions Committee advances bill that would give state retirees one-time bonus, increase in monthly annuity
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Senate Pensions Committee advanced a bill today that would provide a one-time $1,500 bonus for certain annuitants, and an increase in the minimum monthly benefit for certain annuitants in the Public Employees and State Teachers Retirement System. Senate Bill 237, if passed,...
Senate passes bill decreasing number of weeks of unemployment benefits, requiring individuals to look for work
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Senate passed a bill today that would shorten the duration an individual could receive unemployment benefits as well as require those receiving unemployment to search for work. Senate Bill 59 would allow the receiving of unemployment benefits for a maximum of...
House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill to regulate hemp-driven cannabinoid products
JONESBOROUGH. Tenn. (WJHL)- A new bill has been introduced in the Tennessee General Assembly that would regulate hemp-driven cannabinoid products such as Delta-8 and Delta-10. The new bill, Senate Bill 0378, would also ban the sale of this product for customers under 21 and add a 5% sales tax to the merchandise. The bill was […]
WVNews
Higher education a focus of West Virginia's 2023 legislative session
As the current legislative session continues, higher education is a major focus as legislation is introduced or passes through committees. Officials at the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) in particular have several bills on their wish list.
At the WV Legislature: House Economic Development and Tourism Committee passes three bills
CHARLESTON (WVDN) – Three bills made it out of the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee on Tuesday, including a bill allowing income tax credits for rare earth element mining companies, and a bill relating to the use of e-bikes on public trails. The first bill discussed during the meeting was House Bill (HB) […] The post At the WV Legislature: House Economic Development and Tourism Committee passes three bills appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Three interesting bills of the week: Pound charter, stillborn child tax credit and private police
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. Senate Bill 1537: Restoring the town of Pound’s charter This bill from Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, would repeal […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: Pound charter, stillborn child tax credit and private police appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
