Marines, Sailors to take part in training exercise at JEB Little Creek

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Both Marines and Sailors will be conducting a training exercise Monday at JEB Little Creek.

According to a press release, Marines from the 2nd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment and Sailors with the USS Gunston Hall will take part in this exercise.

Photo Courtesy: Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command Photo Courtesy: Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

The exercise will include ship-to-shore operations, amphibious landings, and battalion-level planning events.

