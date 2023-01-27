Marines, Sailors to take part in training exercise at JEB Little Creek
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Both Marines and Sailors will be conducting a training exercise Monday at JEB Little Creek.
According to a press release, Marines from the 2nd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment and Sailors with the USS Gunston Hall will take part in this exercise.
The exercise will include ship-to-shore operations, amphibious landings, and battalion-level planning events.
