The 2023 NFL offseason is almost upon us and the Green Bay Packers are going to be one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on. Obviously, the first question that needs to be answered by the franchise is the direction that they are headed at the quarterback position. Are they going to trade Aaron Rodgers and move on with Jordan Love or run it back for one more season?

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO