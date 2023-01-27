ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets

The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Yardbarker

Two dark-horse trade destinations for Aaron Rodgers

The 2023 NFL offseason is almost upon us and the Green Bay Packers are going to be one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on. Obviously, the first question that needs to be answered by the franchise is the direction that they are headed at the quarterback position. Are they going to trade Aaron Rodgers and move on with Jordan Love or run it back for one more season?
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war

Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New homes of former Badger coaches from 2022

Following the 2022 season, and even during it, the Wisconsin Badgers’ football program saw substantial changes to their coaching staff. In October, long time head coach Paul Chryst was let go and replaced with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. After the season, athletic director Chris McIntosh decided it was time for a change, bringing in top-tier head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI

