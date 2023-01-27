Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, Alston
Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, age 76, of Alston, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at The Oaks Bethany in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of the Kibbee Community, lived in Toombs County most of her life, and returned to Montgomery County in 2003. She was a 1964 graduate of Montgomery County High School, attended Brewton-Parker College, and Southeastern Technical College. Earlier in her life, she worked at Belk and Oxford Industries, and retired from the nursing facility at Meadows Regional Medical Center in medical billing and coding. She was a former member of the Vidalia Church of God and a charter member of Harvest Chapel in 2006, serving as secretary, board member, and pianist. She was an active member of the Vidalia Church of God Small Group. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, canning, traveling, plants, flowers, Southern Gospel music, singing, and scrapbooking. Preceding her in death was her husband, Floyd Wilcox; former husband, Gary Osborne; and parents, Ervin Edge and Annie Lou McGahee Edge.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, Uvalda
Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, age 98, of Uvalda, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia. He was a native of Toombs County, living in Montgomery County most of his life, and was a 1942 graduate of Uvalda High School. During World War II, he worked as a welder at the Savannah Shipyard. He worked with Piggly Wiggly for more than twenty-two years, also with the Ford Calhoun-Currie in Uvalda, Holland Construction, and T.D. Lamb Construction. He was a member of Smyrna Church since 1952, a member of the Smyrna Men’s Club, and served as Sunday School Superintendent for more than forty years. He enjoyed spending time with his church family, friends, and gardening. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela Foskey Hart; his parents, James Arthur Foskey and Lennie Viola Smith Foskey; two brothers, Milton Foskey and Dorman Foskey; a sister, Altine Foskey Burke.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs Co. Clerk of Court Announces FANS
Toombs County Superior Court Clerk Nancy Pittman, in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerk’s Cooperative Authority, announced that there’s a new system to help Georgia citizens to monitor activity regarding their property and records. The Filing Activity Notification System, or FANS as it will be referred, is...
WJCL
Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. John C. Dorough, Vidalia
Mr. John C. Dorough, age 67, of Vidalia, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Vidalia and a graduate of Vidalia High School. He worked at Plant Hatch as a Nuclear Specialist. John had a pilot’s license, loved drag racing and enjoyed flying model helicopters and planes. He is preceded in death by his son, Brad Dorough; and his parents, Loren Dorough and Elizabeth Fountain Dorough.
wtoc.com
Legislation to rename Hinesville VA clinic to be introduced
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A VA clinic in Hinesville is one step closer to being renamed after local veterans. Representative Buddy Carter says he’ll be introducing the legislation necessary to start the process on Monday. A group of veterans in Hinesville has been working for nearly a year to...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
February 11--Women's Day in Vidalia
February 11--The Women's Fellowship of New Life in Christ Ministries, 208 Meadowbrook Street in Vidalia, cordially invites you to celebrate their 19th Women's Day Program, Saturday February 11th at 10:00. The theme: "The Woman Behind The Mask".
Trial in the murder of Bonnie Rushing set to begin
The trial proceedings for Lee Allen Mayhew, who is accused of murdering Bulloch County native Bonnie Lanier Rushing in October of 2020, will begin this week in the Superior Court of Bulloch County. Motion hearings took place on Friday, January 27, during which Mayhew filed a motion to replace his...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Elementary Student Brings BB Gun to School
The actions of a student at Toombs Central Elementary School last Friday caused the administration to call for the assistance of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office. According to Captain Jordan Kight, around 12:33 deputies were called to the school after a teacher learned a juvenile may have a gun in his backpack. For safety reasons, the teacher escorted the student with the bookbag to the library and away from other students and staff. The teacher found what looked to be a firearm and notified the appropriate channels.
12-year-old child struck by vehicle, flown to hospital in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 12-year-old child was flown to Memorial University Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Hinesville Police Department Asst. Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the 12-year-old boy was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Rd. and Forest Lake Dr. when he came into contact […]
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
wbtw.com
Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Georgia
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:13 p.m., dispatch received a call that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized
Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
wtoc.com
Pre-trial motion hearing held for suspects in Crocker murder case
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this pre-trial motion hearing, several witnesses including the Effingham County Clerk of Court were called to testify by the defense representing Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberley Wright. They’re accused of killing Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. The motion debated today...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
60-year-old Georgia man shot and killed in his truck near Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
The News: A 60-year-old Dublin man was shot and killed inside his truck near the Mrs. Winner’s on Pio Nono Ave. in Macon. The Crime: Bibb County deputies responded to a call of a person who had been shot inside of a truck near the roadway just after noon Tuesday. When deputies and emergency services arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver seat.
WJCL
Deputies: Woman found dead after her car hit a tree in Toombs County was headed to the hospital
UVALDA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. One woman is dead in Toombs County after she was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a tree. But that crash may not have been what killed her. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received...
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
