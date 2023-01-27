ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business

A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
ENDICOTT, NY
NewsChannel 36

All Glory to God: Elmira couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- While January 31st is just another day of the week for most of us, one couple in Elmira is celebrating a big milestone. "It was a mutual agreement to get married because we’ve known each other for so long. It was like there wasn’t anyone else for us," said Shirley Mather, who has been married to her husband Francis, for the last 70 years.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Family Affairs Stop the Violence holds remembrance dinner in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family members in Elmira gathered at the Steele Memorial Library on Saturday with heavy hearts as they remembered loved ones lost to violence in the city. The dinner was put on by Family Affairs-Stop the Violence, led by CEO Sean White and his family. The...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kilmer Mansion Hosts Winter Wonderbands

Community members came together tonight in an effort to restore a Binghamton landmark. Today was Winter Wonderbands, a fundraiser for the Kilmer Mansion's restoration. Constructed in 1898, the mansion has long been one of the most eye-catching buildings on Binghamton's West Side. Many have personal connections to the building, often...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca considers potential traffic changes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison for Injuring Woman

A Binghamton man was sentenced to time in state prison after a domestic incident turned violent last year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. Thomas admitted in January 2022, he cut a woman's hand with a knife...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire destroys home in Spencer

SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up on South...
SPENCER, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Elmira City Council appoints Interim Police Chief

Jeremy Shazer was fatally shot early Saturday morning on January 21st at the Qountry Tavern. Funeral services were held Monday January 4th. 18 News reporter Marz Anderson shares reactions from the emotional day, remembering the change in the community not often seen. Elmira City Council Appoints Interim Police Chief. Elmira...
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy