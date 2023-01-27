Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
It's time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
Kevin James coming to the Forum Theatre
This summer, comedian Kevin James will perform at the Broome County Forum Theatre.
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
The Southern Tier Goes Here For Chicken Wings
It's that time of the year. You know, that time when chicken wings will be consumed en mass, probably like no other time of the year. Will chicken wings be on your big game menu on February 12th?. According to the National Chicken Council, last year (2022) they predicted that...
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
NewsChannel 36
All Glory to God: Elmira couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- While January 31st is just another day of the week for most of us, one couple in Elmira is celebrating a big milestone. "It was a mutual agreement to get married because we’ve known each other for so long. It was like there wasn’t anyone else for us," said Shirley Mather, who has been married to her husband Francis, for the last 70 years.
WETM
Family Affairs Stop the Violence holds remembrance dinner in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family members in Elmira gathered at the Steele Memorial Library on Saturday with heavy hearts as they remembered loved ones lost to violence in the city. The dinner was put on by Family Affairs-Stop the Violence, led by CEO Sean White and his family. The...
Part of Vestal Parkway to be closed tomorrow
Tomorrow, part of the Vestal Parkway (NYS Route 434) will be closed to westbound traffic for utility work.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kilmer Mansion Hosts Winter Wonderbands
Community members came together tonight in an effort to restore a Binghamton landmark. Today was Winter Wonderbands, a fundraiser for the Kilmer Mansion's restoration. Constructed in 1898, the mansion has long been one of the most eye-catching buildings on Binghamton's West Side. Many have personal connections to the building, often...
Homeowners involved in C-Tran bus crash; thankful everyone survived the accident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) The owners of the Mother Orcutt Holiday Home have been overwhelmed with love following a C-Tran bus crashing into their home, the afternoon of January 30th. Martha and Bob Roberts are used to having a busy street having been a part of the Westside Neighborhood’s Holiday Home Tour for several years. Nothing […]
whcuradio.com
Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca considers potential traffic changes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
Binghamton man sentenced for cutting woman with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
Bakery Store in Endicott’s LIttle Italy Neighborhood Taking Break
A popular family-owned retail shop on the North Side of Endicott won't be selling bread or pizza dough as usual. The operators of Battaglini Bakery say the business will continue to supply items to area grocery stores. But their small walk-up shop at 111 Oak Hill Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison for Injuring Woman
A Binghamton man was sentenced to time in state prison after a domestic incident turned violent last year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. Thomas admitted in January 2022, he cut a woman's hand with a knife...
NewsChannel 36
Fire destroys home in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up on South...
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
WETM
Elmira City Council appoints Interim Police Chief
Jeremy Shazer was fatally shot early Saturday morning on January 21st at the Qountry Tavern. Funeral services were held Monday January 4th. 18 News reporter Marz Anderson shares reactions from the emotional day, remembering the change in the community not often seen. Elmira City Council Appoints Interim Police Chief. Elmira...
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0