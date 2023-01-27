Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral’s Historical Windows Shattered After Vandals Strike Louis Sullivan-Designed Church

Read full article on original website
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In Chicago
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Protesters want to stop sale of historic St. Adalbert Church in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parishioners protested outside Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral Sunday to send a message to Cardinal Blase Cupich. They want to keep the building that once housed their beloved church from being sold. A small group chanted and held signs, urging Cupich not to sell Saint Adalbert Catholic Church in Pilsen. The church closed in 2019, but the Saint Adalbert's Rosary Group says the building is architecturally and culturally important to the Polish and Mexican communities it served. "Getting the sale stopped is a smaller goal along the way," said Richard Smaglick, with the group. "The main goal is to reopen this church as a sacred space of some sort, a shrine, a monastary or an active church. We're very hopeful that we can make that happen. Last fall, former congregants protested outside the shuttered church trying in vain to keep the Archdiocese from removing a beloved statue. Protesters say they're also concerned about reports a Florida man could buy the church. They say he has turned other religious buildings into questionable businesses. The Archdiocese acknowledged the group's protests, but did not address their concerns.
blockclubchicago.org
In Englewood, Thousands Of Tulips Are Blooming — During The Winter
ENGLEWOOD — There’s an unusual sight popping up on the South Side: Tulips are blooming — in the middle of a Chicago winter. Southside Blooms, the flower shop of Englewood-based nonprofit Chicago Eco House, 6250 S. Morgan St., is growing 18,000 tulips indoors for a good cause. The program — which has been featured on TV — is known for creating jobs for at-risk youth and converting vacant lots into community assets.
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Park’s Nature Museum Will Raise Admissions Fees As It Rolls Out New Exhibits, Sustainability Center
LINCOLN PARK — The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park is hiking entry fees for the first time in 15 years to support the institution’s growth. Beginning Wednesday, admission to the Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive, will be $8-$15 depending on the visitor’s age for Illinois residents and $10-$17 for out-of-state visitors, according to the museum. The change was approved Wednesday during the Park District’s monthly meeting.
Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
blockclubchicago.org
11th Ward Candidates All Say The Near South Side Needs A New High School
CHINATOWN — The seven candidates vying to be 11th Ward alderperson have vastly different opinions on housing and crime, but all agree on one thing: The ward needs a new high school. Incumbent Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) joined challengers Froy Jimenez, Elvira Jimenez, Ambria Taylor, Donald Don, Steve Demitro...
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
blockclubchicago.org
Shakespeare (14th) Police District Council Candidates
WICKER PARK — Three candidates are seeking the Shakespeare (14th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Wicker Park, Bucktown, Logan Square and Humboldt Park. David Orlikoff. A grassroots organizer, Orlikoff was the #DefundCPD outreach lead for the 35th Ward, and has advocated to reduce CPD’s budget...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
Suburban woman accused of robbing man on North Side
CHICAGO — A suburban woman has been charged after allegedly robbing a man on the North Side. Just before 12:20 a.m., authorities responded to the 2300 block of West School Street. Moments earlier, police allege Kiarra Tyler, 24, of Crest Hill, robbed a 25-year-old man in the 2300 block...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras
CHICAGO - Time to let the good times roll. A new Chicagoan is introducing the city to a taste of New Orleans, just in time for Mardi Gras. She’s baking "do it yourself" King Cakes, as a love letter to her native city and the city she now calls home.
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
blockclubchicago.org
Ogden (10th) Police District Council Candidates
LITTLE VILLAGE — Six candidates are seeking the Ogden (10th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Little Village, North Lawndale, Heart of Chicago and Marshall Square. Meet them below. Elianne Bahena. A Little Village resident, Bahena has worked in nonprofits advocating for domestic violence survivors and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Lawn (8th) Police District Council Candidates
WEST LAWN — Two candidates are seeking the Chicago Lawn (8th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of West Lawn, Chicago Lawn, Ashburn, Midway, Gage Park and Archer Heights. Meet them below. Albert “Al” Cacciottolo. A superintendent at the Department of Streets and Sanitation, Cacciottolio...
2 members of clean-up crew charged with stealing $19K from unit after deadly Kenwood high-rise fire
The two allegedly stole $19,000 and jewelry from a unit, which had a surveillance camera inside.
Travel Back in Time with “The Negro Motorist Green Book”
[Outdoor Photo of a Mother, Father and child Standing by a Car], 1948-1970s. Rev. Henry Clay Anderson. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (c) Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian...
blockclubchicago.org
45th Ward Candidates To Face Off In Jefferson Park Forum Thursday
JEFFERSON PARK — Candidates for the 45th Ward aldermanic race will debate area issues at a public forum this week. The 45th Ward candidate forum is 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Copernicus Center theater, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The center has free parking. Ald....
Hundreds to participate in 22nd Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people will run into the icy waters of Lake Michigan today all to raise money for local families.This year is the 22nd annual Polar Plunge put on by the Chicago Polar Bear Club.Each year the group organizes the event to help local families facing difficult times.Today's plunge is at noon at Oak Street Beach.If you want to stay warm and dry, you can still donate to the cause at chicagopolarbearclub.com.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
