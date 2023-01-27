Read full article on original website
Fair Board addressing details for 2023 events
SIDNEY -- The 2023 Cheyenne County Fair and Rodeo will include more events for children, including "mutton bustin'." The Cheyenne County Fair Board met Monday night. The agenda included meeting with a Cervi Cattle Co. representative regarding the rodeo events. In addition to rodeo stock, Cervi Cattle Co. will be...
New Kimball radio station launches with classic hits format
KIMBALL - Music from the 70's, 80's and 90's returned to the southern Nebraska panhandle when KIMB-FM took to the air at 104.3 FM in the Kimball area at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Station Manager Hunter Arterburn says the classic hits station will feature a live and local morning show...
Interstate closure results in stranded trucks
SIDNEY -- Traffic lanes in south Sidney were overwhelmed with truck drivers as Interstate 80 westbound was closed due to weather and resulting accidents west of Sidney. Wyoming 511 shows roads from Interstate 25 east closed or on limited access due to weather conditions. Interstate 80 in Wyoming is listed as slick and snowing Sunday night. The website lists much of Interstate 80 from Cheyenne west closed.
Josh Turner headlining the 2023 Logan County Fair night show
STERLING, Colo. – Country music superstar Josh Turner will be taking center stage at the 2023 Logan County Fair Night Show on August 5. Turner’s appearance in Sterling will be part of his Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour, which kicks off on March 4 in Dothan, AL.
Kimball man wins money, Blake Shelton tickets during Nexgen Blake Bucks giveaway
SIDNEY - A Kimball man came within 32 cents of the total amount of money inside a cowboy hat and won the grand prize on Nexgen Outfitters Blake Bucks. Bill Hinton says he put down his birthday - May 26, 1965 - as a guess of how much money was in the clear cowboy hat inside a clear case, surrounded by a red velvet rope, at Nexgen Outfitters in Sidney on Saturday afternoon.
Water line break in West Sidney
SIDNEY -- City workers are busy on a water line break that occurred at about 21st Avenue and Illinois Street this afternoon. City Manager David Scott said residents and businesses should expect a disruption in water service while the line is being repaired. He added most businesses in the area have been notified.
