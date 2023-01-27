SIDNEY - A Kimball man came within 32 cents of the total amount of money inside a cowboy hat and won the grand prize on Nexgen Outfitters Blake Bucks. Bill Hinton says he put down his birthday - May 26, 1965 - as a guess of how much money was in the clear cowboy hat inside a clear case, surrounded by a red velvet rope, at Nexgen Outfitters in Sidney on Saturday afternoon.

