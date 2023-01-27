ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

TV trophy magnets Jennifer Coolidge and Zendaya set for unprecedented SAG Awards showdown

By Matthew Stewart
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjXV5_0kTcmZn500

The undefeated awards streak for either Jennifer Coolidge (“ The White Lotus ”) or Zendaya (“ Euphoria ”) is about to end.

In the seven years since the Critics Choice Television Awards were established as a winter tradition, an average of two small screen performers have steamrolled through each awards season by triumphing there as well as at the Emmys, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. The trend is practically guaranteed to continue this year, since three actresses are only missing SAG Awards after having collected the other three major prizes within the last five months. Limited series star Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) is a shoo-in, but acting guild rules require her fellow juggernauts Coolidge and Zendaya to duke it out over the second potential new spot on the list.

Except for Coolidge’s Emmy, nearly all of the major trophies she and Zendaya have garnered since September have come for their work on their shows’ second seasons. Zendaya has exclusively been honored as a dramatic lead, but Coolidge has prevailed as both a featured player in a drama (Critics Choice) and a limited series (Emmy and Golden Globe). They are both nominated in the Best Drama Actress SAG Award category because the guild does not separate lead and supporting TV performances, and because Coolidge’s continued portrayal of her Season 1 character currently disqualifies “The White Lotus” from limited series classification.

SEE Oscars nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’ leads with 11, ‘All Quiet’ and ‘Banshees’ at 9

Gold Derby’s odds indicate that Coolidge, who holds 67% of our participating users’ top votes, is the one to beat in this SAG Award race. Her recent Emmy victory technically capped off her awards run for the first season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” during which she picked up her first Critics Choice trophy but lost at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards to Sarah Snook of “Succession” and Kate Winslet of “Mare of Easttown,” respectively. This summer, her second-season portrayal of “White Lotus” character Tanya McQuoid will be eligible for TV academy recognition.

Zendaya is in second place on our Best Drama Actress predictions list with 28% of the top votes. Like Coolidge, her second awards season has been much more successful than her first. She was initially honored with an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue Bennett on HBO’s “Euphoria” in 2020, but lost the corresponding Critics Choice Award to Regina King (“Watchmen”) and failed to receive Golden Globe or SAG Award nominations that season.

The two frontrunners face competition from Julia Garner (“Ozark”), whose third place position is bolstered by her Emmy and Golden Globe wins for her show’s farewell season. She is up against her costar, Laura Linney , at the SAG Awards for the third time, while the last slot in the lineup is filled by Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”). The casts of “The White Lotus,” “The Crown” and “Ozark” are all currently competing in the Best Drama Ensemble SAG Award category, where the “Euphoria” team missed out after finishing 10th in our nominations predictions.

SEE 2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

The only precedent for the Coolidge-Zendaya showdown involved “Big Little Lies” cast mates Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern in 2018. After each winning an Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for the show (Kidman in lead and Dern in supporting), they faced off in the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress SAG Award contest. Kidman ultimately emerged victorious, following Julianne Moore (“Game Change”) and Sarah Paulson (“American Crime Story”) as the third woman to rake in all four major accolades for a single non-continuing series performance.

Aside from Paulson, Kidman and Winslet, the list of actors who have swept single TV awards seasons within the last seven years includes limited series cast members Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”), Darren Criss (“American Crime Story”) and Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”), dramatic performers Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”), and comedic stars Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

Interesting clashes will also occur outside of the Best Drama Actress category at this year’s SAG Awards, as Seyfried directly faces supporting Critics Choice Award winner Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”). The latter’s lead castmate, Golden Globe champ Evan Peters , is up against supporting Critics Choice Award and Golden Globe recipient Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), while Golden Globe victor Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Smart are involved in a heated Best Comedy Actress battle.

The winners in all 15 film and TV SAG Award races will be revealed during the 29th annual ceremony on Sunday, February 26. The live show will stream exclusively on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
GoldDerby

2023 Grammy Awards performers announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, and …

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The event will be hosted for the third year in a row by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. So who’s performing at the event, which the Recording Academy dubs “music’s biggest night”? Click above for the full gallery of Grammy performers, updating as new names are announced. SEE Grammy nominations: Full list of contenders The first wave of performers includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Two-time Grammy winner Bad...
GoldDerby

2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony: Everything to know about the jam-packed pre-show

The Grammy Awards take place on Sunday night, February 5, but savvy awards watchers should also pay attention to the afternoon Premiere Ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30pm Pacific/3:30pm Eastern. The event will stream live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, “We are so excited to kick off Grammy Sunday with the Premiere Ceremony ahead of Music’s Biggest Night. Not only do we have an incredible lineup of presenters and performers, but this ceremony will also reveal the winners in the vast majority...
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
People

Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split

"The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source previously told PEOPLE of Wilde and Harry Styles' breakup in November, two years after she and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping it friendly. After PEOPLE confirmed her split from Harry Styles in November, the actress and filmmaker, 38, was spotted Friday in Los Angeles, sharing a hug with the Ted Lasso star, 47, with whom she shares son Otis Alexander, 8½, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine. A source told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
GoldDerby

Cate Blanchett extends her Best Picture record at 2023 Oscars

It’s great to be Cate. When “TAR” was announced as one of the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Picture on January 24, it secured Cate Blanchett a record 10th appearance in movies nominated for the Oscars’ top prize. That ties Blanchett with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson for having appeared in the second-most Best Picture nominees in history behind only Robert De Niro, who has been credited with starring in 11 Best Picture nominees. The caveat: Actor Ward Bond appeared in 13 films that were nominated for Best Picture, but he was uncredited as a performer in a number of the...
GoldDerby

Grammys flashback: Jennifer Hudson wins for the very first time

2022 was, in my opinion, the year of Black women in music. Beyoncé, Lizzo, Tems and Nicki Minaj all topped the Billboard Hot 100, and the first three of those are among the top nominees at the current Grammy Awards. SZA’s long-awaited sophomore album “SOS” was one of the top stories of the year and broke streaming records. And other Black women like Sudan Archives, GloRilla and Latto were celebrated new artists. Amid all that, one Black woman achieved perhaps the hardest feat: EGOT. Jennifer Hudson completed her EGOT when she took home a Tony for producing the acclaimed Broadway...
E! News

Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes

The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
ComicBook

Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo

Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.
GoldDerby

Marc Maron defends Andrea Riseborough Oscar nomination, smacks Film Academy over inquiry into grassroots campaign

Comedian Marc Maron, host of the wildly popular podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” and who had a substantial supporting role opposite Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough in the microbudget feature “To Leslie,” took to his podcast on Monday to smack down the film academy over its announcement last Friday that it’s “conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees” following Riseborough’s surprise Best Actress nomination for the film. “Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever the fuck it is has decided to investigate Andrea Riseborough’s grassroots campaign to get her the Oscar nomination,” said Maron, “because I...
GoldDerby

Heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ episode could finally score Nick Offerman his first Emmy bid for acting

HBO’s “The Last of Us” continues to draw millions of viewers into its bleak, fungus-infused apocalypse. Week two of the video game adaptation saw the largest week-to-week increase in viewership in the history of this cable giant. Looking beyond any viewership metrics, though, the show’s third episode, “Long, Long Time,” has the potential to correct one of the greatest sins in awards show history: it could finally snag an acting Emmy nomination for Nick Offerman. (SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE FOLLOW) SEE Here comes the ‘shroom: ‘The Last of Us’ renewed for Season 2 by HBO Episode three spends most of its running...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoldDerby

Todd Field has been here before with a lead actress Oscar frontrunner. It didn’t turn out so well last time

Todd Field was flying high with his film “In the Bedroom” in 2002. It was nominated for five Oscars: picture, lead actress (Sissy Spacek), lead actor (Tom Wilkinson), supporting actress (Marisa Tomei) and adapted screenplay for a film he cowrote.. As the movie’s producer, he was personally nominated twice. What’s more, he had the heavy category favorite for Best Actress in Spacek, a six-time nominee who had already won once for “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in 1981. She’d also won that year at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and was considered something of an Oscar shoo-in. But things don’t always...
GoldDerby

Sassy Oscar nominations reactions from our film forum posters: Cheers for ‘TAR,’ jeers for Paul Dano snub

As soon as the 2023 Oscar nominations were revealed, our opinionated forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders shielded by screen names) let loose with their extremely varied reactions. Celebrations broke out at the mentions of certain films and creatives, but the exclusion (and inclusion) of others left some disappointed and even angry. Academy members have always known that they cannot please all movie fans, and they certainly did not this year. Below is just a sampling of the brutally honest comments of our sassy forum posters concerning the 2023 Oscar nominations. Take a look and then jump in here...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy