valleynewslive.com
City of Moorhead launches new Citizens Government Academy
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead is launching its first Citizens Government Academy geared towards giving residents more opportunities for civic engagement and education within the community. The seven-week program will explore how the municipal government functions including operations and policy making. Every week attendees will...
valleynewslive.com
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
kvrr.com
Fargo zoning ordinance prevents man from continuing auto repair business after 42 years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo business owner used to be able to run his auto repair shop on his property despite it being in a residential area. Since he sold the property, the city says he needs to stop running his business in March. “I was told that...
Highway Patrol car stopped for four-vehicle crash hit by semi north of Fargo on I-29
A four-vehicle crash north of Fargo Thursday night turned into a six-vehicle crash after a semi ran into a North Dakota Highway Patrol car that had stopped to investigate the initial crash scene.
kvrr.com
Fargo Police Chief Responds to Tyre Nichols Beating Death Incident
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski issued a statement soon after the Tyre Nichols video was released late Friday evening. He called the officers actions “unacceptable” and say they conflict with the larger policing profession. Zibolski also stated, quote, “We are committed to treating...
kfgo.com
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and...
valleynewslive.com
Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead closing
MOORHEAD, Minn. Valley News Live) - Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead is closing Saturday. In a Facebook post, they write:. It is with a heavy heart that we announce that tomorrow, Saturday, 1/28, we will officially be closing our doors. We appreciate everyone’s support, especially the Moorhead community. After...
kvrr.com
Two colleges merging with others as part of NDSU budget plan
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — NDSU is planning to eliminate two of its seven colleges as the university looks to cut around ten million dollars over the next two years. That could result in 35-full time employees being cut. The colleges merging with others will be College of Math and...
froggyweb.com
Fargo Police Chief: “Memphis officers’ conduct abhorrent, horrendous, and heinous act”
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities released video footage Friday showing 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the...
valleynewslive.com
Second busiest year on record for Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport in Fargo is making a comeback from pandemic-era travel disruptions. They are reporting 2022 airline passenger traffic as their second busiest year on record. 455,512 total passengers flew out of Fargo in 2022, which is an increase of 14% when compared...
KNOX News Radio
NDSU to eliminate two colleges
The North Dakota Board of Higher Education today (Thursday) passed a resolution in support of a round of budget cuts announced this week by NDSU President David Cook. In an effort to deal with a looming $10 million dollar budget shortfall the Fargo campus plans to eliminate two of seven colleges. The move could result in the loss of up to 35 full-time employees.
valleynewslive.com
$5,000 reward for tips related to firework theft from Richland Co. explosives bunker
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Offices is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips related to the theft of several display fireworks from a Richland County explosives bunker. Matrix Fireworks, out...
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
valleynewslive.com
‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a place where many come to worship and find peace, a vandal created chaos and unease. On a Monday, a topless and barefoot woman went on a destructive path inside the cathedral where she destroyed a statue of Jesus. “We don’t want this...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
onekindesign.com
A modern dream house in North Dakota with warm and inviting details
Craftwell Architecture + Construction in collaboration with Martha O’Hara Interiors has designed this stunning modern dream house located in the heart of West Fargo, North Dakota. The family of four loves to entertain and also needed a home to accommodate two very active boys, with the square footage, style, and durability to play a prominent role in the interior design.
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m. Emergency...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
1-28-23 America's Land Auctioneer
Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Pat Traynor, Executive Director of the Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo, North Dakota. Pat inspires listeners to participate in Giving Hearts Day on February 9, 2023 by going to givingheartsday.org. Pat is also an avid farmland investor. He shares his philosophy...
