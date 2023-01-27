ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwood, ND

valleynewslive.com

City of Moorhead launches new Citizens Government Academy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead is launching its first Citizens Government Academy geared towards giving residents more opportunities for civic engagement and education within the community. The seven-week program will explore how the municipal government functions including operations and policy making. Every week attendees will...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Police Chief Responds to Tyre Nichols Beating Death Incident

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski issued a statement soon after the Tyre Nichols video was released late Friday evening. He called the officers actions “unacceptable” and say they conflict with the larger policing profession. Zibolski also stated, quote, “We are committed to treating...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead closing

MOORHEAD, Minn. Valley News Live) - Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead is closing Saturday. In a Facebook post, they write:. It is with a heavy heart that we announce that tomorrow, Saturday, 1/28, we will officially be closing our doors. We appreciate everyone’s support, especially the Moorhead community. After...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Two colleges merging with others as part of NDSU budget plan

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — NDSU is planning to eliminate two of its seven colleges as the university looks to cut around ten million dollars over the next two years. That could result in 35-full time employees being cut. The colleges merging with others will be College of Math and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Second busiest year on record for Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport in Fargo is making a comeback from pandemic-era travel disruptions. They are reporting 2022 airline passenger traffic as their second busiest year on record. 455,512 total passengers flew out of Fargo in 2022, which is an increase of 14% when compared...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

NDSU to eliminate two colleges

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education today (Thursday) passed a resolution in support of a round of budget cuts announced this week by NDSU President David Cook. In an effort to deal with a looming $10 million dollar budget shortfall the Fargo campus plans to eliminate two of seven colleges. The move could result in the loss of up to 35 full-time employees.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
HILLSBORO, ND
onekindesign.com

A modern dream house in North Dakota with warm and inviting details

Craftwell Architecture + Construction in collaboration with Martha O’Hara Interiors has designed this stunning modern dream house located in the heart of West Fargo, North Dakota. The family of four loves to entertain and also needed a home to accommodate two very active boys, with the square footage, style, and durability to play a prominent role in the interior design.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

1-28-23 America's Land Auctioneer

Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Pat Traynor, Executive Director of the Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo, North Dakota. Pat inspires listeners to participate in Giving Hearts Day on February 9, 2023 by going to givingheartsday.org. Pat is also an avid farmland investor. He shares his philosophy...
FARGO, ND

