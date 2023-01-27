ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Redding store clerk charged with using hatchet to attack customer, police said

By Ethan Hanson, Redding Record Searchlight
 5 days ago

A 38-year-old Redding store clerk was arrested on Thursday after he used a hatchet to injure a man who was in the store, Redding police said in a Facebook post late Thursday evening.

Store clerk Chase Ricks of Redding is accused of attacking a man who was inside the mini-mart located in the 4600 block of Westside Road on Thursday at 6:38 p.m., police said.

According to police, Ricks became "upset" with 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte of Redding and asked him to leave the store. When Emerson-Merte did not immediately leave, Ricks reached behind the counter and pulled out a hatchet, police said.

Police said Ricks swung the hatchet and cut Emerson-Merte, who was attempting to leave the store, in the forearm.

Ricks followed Emerson-Merte to his car, striking the man's vehicle several times with the hatchet, police said. Ricks then went back inside the mini-mart, according to police.

Emerson-Merte called for police assistance and then took himself to the hospital for medical treatment, authorities said. He was later released.

Police responded to the mini-mart, where they seized the hatchet and interviewed Ricks.

Ricks was booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

