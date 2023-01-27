Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Hot week leads to cooler weekend
A cool to mild night on tap here in South Florida with low temperatures in the 70s along the Palm Beach County coast and 60s along the Treasure Coast and inland. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be light out of the southeast. Just a slight chance for a coastal shower overnight.
First 'diverging diamond' interchange opens in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The new "diverging diamond" interchange opened Monday afternoon in Boca Raton. The area has been under construction for a year as crews change how the flow of traffic maneuvers. Follow: Interactive traffic map. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of traffic...
About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cruizin' for Crime Stoppers motorcycle ride raises money in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle ride from Wellington to Jupiter took place over the weekend. Cruizin' for Crime Stoppers included a more than 100-mile police escort for a ride that raises money for Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.
1 dead after Riviera Beach neighborhood shooting
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a neighborhood shooting in Riviera Beach Monday. Police responded to the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway just after 3 p.m. in response to a shooting. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A man was pronounced dead...
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
Trial begins in cold case murder of elderly Lake Worth woman
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a local man charged with the rape and murder of a 78-year-old Lake Worth widow. It happened almost 40 years ago. DNA led detectives to defendant Richard Lange after a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
'Enough is enough': Dozens attend funeral for mother killed at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Dozens of people attended the funeral for a mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce. Twenty-nine-year-old Nikkitia Bryant was standing at a food truck with her 9-year-old daughter when she was shot. A horse-drawn...
Port St. Lucie police search for suspect after stolen van found with man in wheelchair inside
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a suspect after a white van was stolen with a nonverbal man in a wheelchair inside Monday. Police responded to a convenience store in the 900 block of SW Bayshore Boulevard in response to a stolen vehicle.
