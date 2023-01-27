ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPBF News 25

Hot week leads to cooler weekend

A cool to mild night on tap here in South Florida with low temperatures in the 70s along the Palm Beach County coast and 60s along the Treasure Coast and inland. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be light out of the southeast. Just a slight chance for a coastal shower overnight.
First 'diverging diamond' interchange opens in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The new "diverging diamond" interchange opened Monday afternoon in Boca Raton. The area has been under construction for a year as crews change how the flow of traffic maneuvers. Follow: Interactive traffic map. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of traffic...
About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
1 dead after Riviera Beach neighborhood shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a neighborhood shooting in Riviera Beach Monday. Police responded to the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway just after 3 p.m. in response to a shooting. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A man was pronounced dead...
Trial begins in cold case murder of elderly Lake Worth woman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a local man charged with the rape and murder of a 78-year-old Lake Worth widow. It happened almost 40 years ago. DNA led detectives to defendant Richard Lange after a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
