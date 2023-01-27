Several vehicles vandalized in Waltham; police investigating

WALTHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a rash of cars that were damaged in a Waltham neighborhood.

Waltham Police say the crimes took place in the city’s Warrendale neighborhood. Although they don’t have any pictures or description of suspect(s), officials believe the car involved was a Jeep Gladiator.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police.

