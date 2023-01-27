ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Several vehicles vandalized in Waltham; police investigating

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1jU5_0kTcmBqt00

WALTHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a rash of cars that were damaged in a Waltham neighborhood.

Waltham Police say the crimes took place in the city’s Warrendale neighborhood. Although they don’t have any pictures or description of suspect(s), officials believe the car involved was a Jeep Gladiator.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities ID driver who died in fiery crash that left car lodged in Haverhill storefront

HAVERHILL, Mass — Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash that left a car lodged in a Haverhill storefront early Monday morning. A man driving a Honda sedan smashed into the front of KC Carpets in Lafayette Square just after 2 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspicious activity reported near Boston College off-campus housing; police investigating

BOSTON — Authorities have issued a community alert in Brighton after a suspicious man was seen loitering near an off-campus residence Saturday night. Boston College Police say they received a call around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person and possible attempted breaking and entering in the area of Foster Street. A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt was seen looking around the rear door area of a student’s house, according to officials.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities. Joel Santiago-Galves, 44, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, aka “Primo,” was charged with 2 counts of possession of a class B drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.
MILFORD, MA
NECN

Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fatal Haverhill house fire claims lives of resident, pet dog

HAVERHILL, Mass — Haverhill officials are investigating a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a resident and their pet dog Saturday night. According to a statement from the Department of Fire Services, Haverhill fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls for a house fire on 9th Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m. The firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring out of the second floor of the multi-family home.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
146K+
Followers
155K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy