Pennsylvania State

NorthcentralPA.com

Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?

Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried

A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
YourErie

Pennsylvania Game Commission looking to reintroduce American Marten

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to reintroduce a mammal that is rarely seen in the forests of Pennsylvania: the American Marten. The Marten are small and agile members of the weasel family, according to the ZooAmerica website. They prefer mixed wood forests, which provide important prey habitat, protection from predators as well […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

