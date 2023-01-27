Read full article on original website
Related
Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?
Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Pennsylvania hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot
A Somerset County, Pennsylvania, hunter had a surprise find when he walked up to his deer in rifle season and discovered its antlers still had velvet.
Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried
A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’
Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS
A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking to reintroduce American Marten
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to reintroduce a mammal that is rarely seen in the forests of Pennsylvania: the American Marten. The Marten are small and agile members of the weasel family, according to the ZooAmerica website. They prefer mixed wood forests, which provide important prey habitat, protection from predators as well […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2