High schoolers introduced to operation robot at Oxnard hospital

High school students peeked into the world of medicine on Thursday, piloting a surgical robot through simulations at St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard.

More than 60 youths from high schools in Oxnard and Camarillo took turns at control consoles putting the da Vinci Xi Surgical System through its paces. The system has been used at St. John’s for more than a decade and is currently employed for surgeries ranging from hernia repairs to gynecological procedures.

The students maneuvered the da Vinci’s multiple arms to place rubber bands on silicon devices and used the robot to open doors in another simulation. They met with a surgeon, nurses and technicians, asking questions ranging from schooling to the robot’s capabilities.

The goal was to use the robotic technology and simulations similar to a video game to spark interest in health care careers.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: To see more stories like this, subscribe here.