ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Body camera footage from Paul Pelosi attack released

Police body camera footage from last year's vicious hammer attack on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home was made public Friday. The video, first obtained by NBC News affiliate KNTV, shows police approaching Pelosi's home and then the door being opened with Pelosi standing next to the suspect in the case, David DePape. Both men are holding onto a hammer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to newly released video of husband's attack

Bodycamera footage of the brutal attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released, and the congresswoman has shared her thoughts on the disturbing video. While speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday, Pelosi said she has "no intention" of seeing the assault on her husband.Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked at the couple's San Francisco home in October. A man, later identified as David DePape, wielding a hammer, broke into the home and Pelosi called the police. The congresswoman was in Washington, D.C., at the time. When police arrived, their bodycameras captured the assault on Paul Pelosi. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Beast

Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed

A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
NBC News

Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Police bodycam footage shows Alex Murdaugh telling police that he found his wife and son both lying face down and immediately searched for signs of life. NBC News’ Catie Beck has more details about the second day of testimony in the murder trial.Jan. 28, 2023.
NBC News

Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

President Joe Biden told reporters Monday afternoon that the U.S. would not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but that decision could be reversed said NBC News Correspondent Courtney Kube. “We have seen it happen time and time again where the U.S. the Biden administration has been resistant to a weapon system, particularly one that they worry may be provocative or escalatory to Vladimir Putin,” Kube said. “And then after weeks or months of negotiations and discussions, they get to a yes.”Jan. 30, 2023.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Social Network Is a Cesspool of Weird Fringe Ads

No reliable or major brands want to advertise on Donald Trump’s social-media platform Truth Social, leaving it to become a cesspit of weird, fringe ads for miracle cures, scams and fake merch, The New York Times found after analyzing hundreds of ads. The analysis found many advertised products include alternative medicine, diet pills, gun accessories and Trump-themed merch and knickknacks. Starved for the revenue that comes from larger brands’ ads, Truth Social may run into financial trouble. Donors raised about $37 million to get the platform off the ground but its burning through $1.7 million a month, William Wilkinson, a former exece at parent company Trump Media & Technology Group, said. About $1.3 billion in funds are in jeopardy because of two federal investigations, the Times also reported.Read it at The New York Times
NBC News

Prosecutors highlight Alex Murdaugh’s appearance in double murder trial

The double murder trial of former attorney Alex Murdaugh is continuing in a South Carolina courtroom, where prosecutors are honing in on police body camera footage showing the disbarred lawyer’s appearance after the bodies of his wife and son were discovered. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down what prosecutors say the video shows and how Murdaugh’s legal team could portray the footage to the jury. Jan. 30, 2023.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

578K+
Followers
66K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy