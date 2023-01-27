No reliable or major brands want to advertise on Donald Trump’s social-media platform Truth Social, leaving it to become a cesspit of weird, fringe ads for miracle cures, scams and fake merch, The New York Times found after analyzing hundreds of ads. The analysis found many advertised products include alternative medicine, diet pills, gun accessories and Trump-themed merch and knickknacks. Starved for the revenue that comes from larger brands’ ads, Truth Social may run into financial trouble. Donors raised about $37 million to get the platform off the ground but its burning through $1.7 million a month, William Wilkinson, a former exece at parent company Trump Media & Technology Group, said. About $1.3 billion in funds are in jeopardy because of two federal investigations, the Times also reported.Read it at The New York Times

3 DAYS AGO