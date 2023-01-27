Wildly Interesting Celeb Interview Stories

Related
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Jimmy Kimmel Set To Interview Mike Lindell -- With 1 Absolutely Bizarre Condition
The MyPillow Guy will return to the show -- and he's given Kimmel a wild counter-condition of his own.
GMA’s Lara Spencer forced to take a backseat during show finale with on-screen co-star amid ongoing health battle
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show. Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode. Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot...
Drew Barrymore Tells Gabrielle Union About What Gets Her Hot: “I Love Kissing” But “I’m Not a Horn Dog”
Gabrielle Union introduced Drew Barrymore to a sexy analogy on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The talk show host was complaining to her guest about unsolicited phone calls she’s been receiving from a car salesperson named Amanda, and Union suggested that the message may be more than it seems.
Keanu Reeves Admits 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever
"They really trained me up,” the actor, who has over 100 film credits in his career, shared.
'Y'all Wanna Hear Some?' Stephen Colbert Has George Santos' Karaoke Recordings
You might want to get some ear protection first.
12 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For This Year
From Scandinavian vibes to "goth glam," these are the themes experts predict will inspire parents' choices this year.
'The Real Friends Of WeHo' Follows A Tired Formula
The MTV reality series invokes representation as a way to attract viewers, and fails at producing anything imaginative about queer stories.
Barstool Sports Host Describes Reaction To His Hot Mic Moment Trashing Fox News
Francis Ellis was heard panning Fox News, where he'd appeared multiple times as a guest.
In 'Shotgun Wedding,' Director Jason Moore And Jennifer Lopez Flip The Rom-Com Script
Moore says he and Lopez wanted their new movie to show how a woman "at a different stage in her life than a young blushing bride" would find love.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lockwood & Co.'
A Korean reality show and Spanish thriller are also trending on the streaming service.
Christopher Meloni Suffers Harshly Humbling Celebrity Moment On The Street
The "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star said on "Late Night" he got royally embarrassed during a chance encounter with fellow actor Ann Dowd.
'Jeopardy' Champion Calls Out 'Glorified Reality Show' And One Winner Isn't Happy
“There never has been, and never will be, any justification for treating Jeopardy! as the Olympics of quizzing," the three-time winner wrote.
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm A Fourth 'Bad Boys' Is On The Way
“I’m going to give y’all a hint,” Smith told fans in a clip announcing the news.
Katy Perry Reveals She Made A 'Big Mistake' With Billie Eilish
"Don't let this hit the internet," the singer quipped.
New Gap Campaign Features Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Before His Death
Boss modeled for the collaboration between Gap and The Brooklyn Circus before he died. His wife said he was “moved by how they captured his true essence.”
HuffPost
259K+
Followers
15K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0