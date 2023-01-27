ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Georgia OC job is better than Alabama OC job

By Midday Show W Andy Randy, Brian Gebhardt
Earlier this week Andy & Randy were joined by DawgNation Daily Host Brandon Adams to talk about multiple offseason topics when it comes to the Georgia Bulldogs but specifically why the Georgia offensive coordinator job is better than the Alabama offensive coordinator job.

“If Todd Monken leaves and Kirby has to replace his offensive coordinator as well, which of those jobs is more coveted, the Georgia offensive coordinator job or the Alabama offensive coordinator job?” Andy asked Adams.

“Well I think at this point in time it’s got to be the Georgia job beyond the fact that Georgia has won back-to-back National Championships. I mean Kirby is also a coach in like his mid-40’s basically where Nick Saban is very much in the winter of his career.” Adams replied.

You can hear Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 11a-2p on 92.9 The Game.

