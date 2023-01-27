Coldplay on Super Bowl success, playing to the back row, and their 'Picnic! At The Disco' plans

As the band gets ready to continue their Music Of The Spheres Tour overseas beginning in March (with stops planned in late September on the North American west coast), Coldplay 's Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland joined KROQ's Klein/Ally to talk about the way they like to keep their fans entertained during their concerts, plus weigh in on Rihanna 's upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance and the recent news of Brendon Urie calling it quits on Panic! at the Disco .

Chris and Jonny of Coldplay know all too well that when performing for packed stadium crowds, their shows need to be just as entertaining for the people in the way back as it is for those up front and center. "My singing teacher actually, this is a few years ago," Chris explains, "she said, 'think of the person at the very back just before you go on.' And I also make a point if I go and see someone else's show to sit at the very back, for at least some of it, and that somehow wraps it all in if that makes sense. It's just a person in the back; it's not some abstract dot in the distance. That's a college kid or someone's uncle, or my grandmother -- whatever it is."

"I was at a Kings Of Leon show, this must be seven years ago with Phil who's our fifth member, and we were at the back of the show watching," Martin adds, "and this girl came up to me and said, 'my friends say you're from Coldplay, but your butt's way too big.' So they recognized me from behind, but she said it definitely wasn't me because of my butt... I said, 'Oh well, OK. Thank you."

As veterans of the Super Bowl Halftime spectacular after performing with Bruno Mars and Beyoncé at Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Chris and Jonny know just what it's like to play on such a massive stage. Naturally, they would have words of wisdom to share with any future performer, but "not for Rihanna though," Chris jokes. "She's the best singer in the world with some of the best songs ever, and she's one of the most beautiful humans that's ever existed. I think she'll be just fine!"

Finally, with the recent news in mind that, after 20 years, Brendon Urie will be closing the curtain on Panic! At The Disco following his scheduled 2023 European tour, Ally wondered if Coldplay would ever do the same, or just keep things going until the wheels fall off. "It's funny, we're actually gonna split up next week," Chris says with a smirk, "and form a band with Brendon called 'Picnic! At The Disco.' It's like Emo but gentler for the older connoisseur."

After hitting Brazil with CHVRCHES in March, 2023 GRAMMY nominees Coldplay will be heading to Europe from May through July for a massive headlining arena tour, but don’t worry, they’re making sure the North American West Coast doesn’t feel left out. They have stops currently planned for Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego, and Los Angeles in September and October with H.E.R. and 070 Shake providing support, with more cities expected to be announced.

