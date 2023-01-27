ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles vs. 49ers: Who has the edge at each position?

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXqRF_0kTck4Xn00

Successful NFL defenses rely on talented playmakers and versatility across the board, something Jonathan Gannon has implemented during his two seasons with the Eagles.

After a 2021 season that saw Philadelphia gashed via a passive scheme and a lack of talent, GM Howie Roseman made severe upgrades to the roster, adding Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh, Reed Blankenship, and James Bradberry among others.

Roseman then acquired C.J. Gardner-Johnson via trade from the Saints, and the perfect ‘GUMBO’ recipe was developed, allowing Gannon to cook this season with a top-five defense in several key categories.

With two evenly matchup teams set to meet on Sunday, we’re looking at who has the edge at each position for Philadelphia and San Francisco.

QB -- Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4TYx_0kTck4Xn00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Purdy has won seven straight games and he’s getting compared to Tom Brady, but he’s better than Jalen Hurts and the Eagles clearly have the advantage at the quarterback position.

RB -- Split

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txcqk_0kTck4Xn00
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will enter the game with the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher in Miles Sanders, and a terrific dual threat in Kenneth Gainwell.

For San Francisco, they’ll counter with Christian McCaffrey, and Elijah Mitchell, while also giving carries to Deebo Samuel.

This matchup is closer than you think and could decide Sunday’s outcome.

WR -- Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFFED_0kTck4Xn00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will enter the contest with two 1,000-yard receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Quez Watkins offers deep threat range, while Zac Pascal is a big-bodied, physical wide receiver.

San Francisco will counter with the versatile duo of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, while also using McCaffrey in a pass-catcher role.

TE -- Split

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouZhl_0kTck4Xn00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

No position offers more star power than at the tight end.

Both Goedert and Kittle battled injuries this year, but when healthy, they offer different intangibles that allow them to be elite.

Kittle is the more physical presence at tight end, playing the position like a rock star, while Goedert is silky smooth, and one of the best in the league at yards after the catch and yards per catch.

OL -- Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kcLr_0kTck4Xn00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey are both really good, and the 49ers left tackle sets the standard at the position.

Philadelphia can be dominant at every position along the offensive line, boasting two All-Pros and three Pro Bowlers.

DL -- Eagles

Bosa is the man for San Francisco and will likely win Defensive Player of the Year after posting an NFL-best 18.5 sacks and 49 QB hits. Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are solid when healthy, but have battled injuries this season. For the Eagles, Javon Hargrave had a career-high 11 sacks, while Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Linval Joseph, and Ndamukong Suh form a formidable wall at defensive tackle.

On the Edge Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham had double-digit sacks, and Milton Williams can play multiple positions.

LB -- Split

For Philadelphia, Reddick is the clear headliner, enjoying a career year with 16 sacks, and five forced fumbles. At middle linebacker, T.J. Edwards is among the league leaders in tackles, while Kyzir White will have a key matchup against Christian McCaffrey.

For San Francisco, Fred Warner offers range and versatility as a middle linebacker. While Dre Greenlaw is a sideline-to-sideline player with the versatility to match.

DB -- Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqHdV_0kTck4Xn00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has the clear advantage with All-Pros in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, while Avonte Maddox is set to return in the slot, allowing C.J. Gardner-Johnson more creativity in space.

Reed Blankenship and Marcus Epps are solid at safety.

For the 49ers, Charvarius Ward is solid but has given up the deep ball lately, while Jimmie Ward could struggle against DeVonta Smith. At safety for San Francisco, Hufanga and Gipson have combined for nine picks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 AFC, NFC championships

Three of last year's final four teams are returning to championship weekend, as the Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers look to turn another deep run into a championship. The only team missing from last season is the defending champion Rams. In their place, the Eagles will host the 49ers with the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 6 free agent quarterbacks for the Saints to consider in 2023

Finding a quarterback has to be the biggest priority of the New Orleans Saints offseason, and we should expect them to pull out all the stops in locating a passer Dennis Allen can trust. His job security relies upon it. While Jameis Winston is under contract for 2023, the Saints can save some money by releasing him and it sure feels like a return isn’t in the cards after he was benched for most of the 2022 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers great Greg Olsen: People forget just how good Cam Newton was

Carolina Panthers great Greg Olsen caught some strays this past week. And now, he’s firing back. With the Cam Newton-Josh Allen comparisons making their annual appearance following last weekend’s elimination of the Buffalo Bills, Olsen was needlessly dragged into the discourse. It was the following tweet, in fact, that caught the attention of many—including the tight end himself:
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will almost certainly end up as the most dangerous postseason duo in NFL history

With the way matters are unfolding, by the time the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hang up their shoulder pads, they will likely be the greatest playoff duo in NFL playoff history. One key play during Kansas City’s latest AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday exemplified the magic these two superstars create when the lights are brightest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy