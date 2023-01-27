Eagles vs. 49ers: Who has the edge at each position?

Successful NFL defenses rely on talented playmakers and versatility across the board, something Jonathan Gannon has implemented during his two seasons with the Eagles.

After a 2021 season that saw Philadelphia gashed via a passive scheme and a lack of talent, GM Howie Roseman made severe upgrades to the roster, adding Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh, Reed Blankenship, and James Bradberry among others.

Roseman then acquired C.J. Gardner-Johnson via trade from the Saints, and the perfect ‘GUMBO’ recipe was developed, allowing Gannon to cook this season with a top-five defense in several key categories.

With two evenly matchup teams set to meet on Sunday, we’re looking at who has the edge at each position for Philadelphia and San Francisco.

QB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Purdy has won seven straight games and he’s getting compared to Tom Brady, but he’s better than Jalen Hurts and the Eagles clearly have the advantage at the quarterback position.

RB -- Split

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will enter the game with the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher in Miles Sanders, and a terrific dual threat in Kenneth Gainwell.

For San Francisco, they’ll counter with Christian McCaffrey, and Elijah Mitchell, while also giving carries to Deebo Samuel.

This matchup is closer than you think and could decide Sunday’s outcome.

WR -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will enter the contest with two 1,000-yard receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Quez Watkins offers deep threat range, while Zac Pascal is a big-bodied, physical wide receiver.

San Francisco will counter with the versatile duo of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, while also using McCaffrey in a pass-catcher role.

TE -- Split

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

No position offers more star power than at the tight end.

Both Goedert and Kittle battled injuries this year, but when healthy, they offer different intangibles that allow them to be elite.

Kittle is the more physical presence at tight end, playing the position like a rock star, while Goedert is silky smooth, and one of the best in the league at yards after the catch and yards per catch.

OL -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey are both really good, and the 49ers left tackle sets the standard at the position.

Philadelphia can be dominant at every position along the offensive line, boasting two All-Pros and three Pro Bowlers.

DL -- Eagles

Bosa is the man for San Francisco and will likely win Defensive Player of the Year after posting an NFL-best 18.5 sacks and 49 QB hits. Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are solid when healthy, but have battled injuries this season. For the Eagles, Javon Hargrave had a career-high 11 sacks, while Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Linval Joseph, and Ndamukong Suh form a formidable wall at defensive tackle.

On the Edge Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham had double-digit sacks, and Milton Williams can play multiple positions.

LB -- Split

For Philadelphia, Reddick is the clear headliner, enjoying a career year with 16 sacks, and five forced fumbles. At middle linebacker, T.J. Edwards is among the league leaders in tackles, while Kyzir White will have a key matchup against Christian McCaffrey.

For San Francisco, Fred Warner offers range and versatility as a middle linebacker. While Dre Greenlaw is a sideline-to-sideline player with the versatility to match.

DB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has the clear advantage with All-Pros in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, while Avonte Maddox is set to return in the slot, allowing C.J. Gardner-Johnson more creativity in space.

Reed Blankenship and Marcus Epps are solid at safety.

For the 49ers, Charvarius Ward is solid but has given up the deep ball lately, while Jimmie Ward could struggle against DeVonta Smith. At safety for San Francisco, Hufanga and Gipson have combined for nine picks.