Aggravated assault suspect wanted after argument turned violent

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the woman accused of an aggravated assault in the Algiers area.

On Monday (Jan. 2) at about 4:30 p.m., the NOPD says an argument between 29-year-old Karlinda Dionne Brooks in the 3200 block of Kabel Drive and the victim, resulting in Brooks reportedly getting a gun, shooting the victim, and fleeing.

The victim was struck in the hand. Detectives positively identified Brooks as the person responsible and issued an arrest warrant on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and simple battery.

Brooks is described as a black female, standing 4’11” and weighing 92lbs.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

