Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Rocha-Ashie: This Is A Dangerous Fight; Fighters From Ghana Have Heart
Anthony Young has a better record than George Ashie, including a technical-knockout win that sent Sadam Ali into retirement in 2019. Oscar De La Hoya is nevertheless wary of Ashie, who replaced an injured Young this week as Alexis Rocha’s opponent Saturday night in Inglewood, California. Ghana’s Ashie is 38, but he has won five straight fights, all by knockout or technical knockout, since his close 10-round decision defeat to Stephen Ormond in August 2018.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came
Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
Boxing Scene
Melvin Jerusalem-Oscar Collazo Mandatory Strawweight Title Fight Ordered By WBO
Melvin Jerusalem and Oscar Collazo will have to cut short their respective victory laps and begin talks for a head-on collision. The WBO has formally ordered a mandatory strawweight title fight between the Philippines’ Jerusalem as its newly crowned champ and Puerto Rico’s Collazo who just became the top contender over the weekend. The two camps have until February 14 to reach teams and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: If Yarde Fights Beterbiev Like Joe Smith Did, Then The Fight Will End Early
Bob Arum acknowledged Thursday that Anthony Yarde is a big puncher. The 91-year-old promoter still cannot envision Yarde avoiding a knockout defeat Saturday night against the man Arum considers the most dangerous puncher in boxing. However Yarde approaches Artur Beterbiev in their 12-round light heavyweight title fight, Arum believes Beterbiev, who is co-promoted by Arum’s Top Rank Inc., will keep his perfect knockout record intact in their main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene
Melikuziev: If Everything Goes Well On Saturday, I Want A Rematch With Gabe Rosado
Bektemir Melikuziev continues to move forward with his career. However, there remains a part of the Uzbek southpaw that wants to recapture the ‘Bek the Bully’ aura of invincibility predating his lone career defeat. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist and current super middleweight prospect has won three straight...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: You Watch, Floyd Schofield Will Be A Threat To Anybody At 135 Pounds
Floyd Schofield will take an incremental step up in competition Saturday night as part of the developmental phase of his promising career. Eventually, however, his co-promoter predicted that he’ll be “a threat” to any of the top boxers in the lightweight division. Oscar De La Hoya, whose company co-promotes the 135-pound prospect, discussed Schofield’s potential during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show.”
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Aims To Sign Crawford: Let Us Present You With Schedule Of Fights Leading To Spence
Oscar De La Hoya continues to find creative ways to draw attention to himself and his promotional empire. The latest trick by the Hall of Fame former six-division champ and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions was the suggestion of bringing WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to the Los Angeles-headquartered company. The pre-fight buildup to Golden Boy’s first DAZN show of 2023 included a now viral social media-posted image of De La Hoya, Crawford and Hall of Fame former two-division champ Bernard Hopkins captioned, ‘Big things brewing… #StayTuned.’
Boxing Scene
Rocha On Future Showdown With Vergil Ortiz: It Might Be Inevitable
Alexis Rocha can easily envision a day where a fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. would become a necessity to determine welterweight supremacy. For now, the two are among a healthy mix of young, hungry fighters in a division ripe for a changing of the guard and with plans of continuing to climb the ranks in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Amanda Serrano, Erika Cruz - Face To Face in New York City
Seven-weight World champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) looks to become the first Puerto Rican born fighter to take home the title of undisputed, as she finally gets the opportunity at Featherweight where she has ruled since 2019, after her history-making Lightweight clash with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden last April. (photos by Melina Pizano)
Boxing Scene
Oscar Collazo: This Is A Huge Opportunity To Show I Belong With The Best
Oscar Collazo has been eager to race to the top ever since turning pro nearly three years ago. Entering just his sixth career fight, the unbeaten Puerto Rican southpaw—aptly nicknamed ‘El Pupilo’ (‘The Pupil’) is determined to make sure it leads to one for a major title. Collazo will face Mexico’s Yudel Reyes in a WBO strawweight title eliminator in the opening bout of a four-fight DAZN telecast this Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Luis Rodriguez Blasts Out Diaz in Two Rounds For WBA Regional Belt
Panama City, Panama - - Luis Rodriguez, now a perfect 11 wins in 11 fights with 11 stoppages, won the World Boxing Association Continental Americas super middleweight title with a second-round knockout against Encarnacion “Demoledor” Diaz on Saturday, January 28 at Los Andes Mall, Panama City, Panama. Rodriguez...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia
Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev vs. Smith: Top Rank Exec Floats Fight For ‘End of Summer’ In Montreal
Artur Beterbiev’s next fight is already taking preliminary shape. The WBC, WBO, IBF Russian light heavyweight bruiser is coming off a thrilling eighth-round stoppage over game Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger, last Saturday night at OVO Arena Wembley in London. According to Carl Moretti, the vice president of...
Boxing Scene
Bektemir Melikuziev Floors Ulises Sierra Twice For 3rd Round Knockout Win
Bektemir Melikuziev has rediscovered his knockout ways. The 2016 Olympic Silver medalist made quick work of San Diego’s Ulises Sierra, scoring two knockdowns en route to a third-round knockout. Sierra was decked twice as he was stopped at 2:59 of round three in their DAZN-aired bout Saturday evening at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Fury Family Will Disown Tommy After I Knock Him The F--- Out
After two false starts, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally fight. Their bout will be a pay-per-view broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the UK on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On Jan. 28, Paul and Fury leveraged the stage presented...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul ‘Definitely Still Doubts’ Fury Will Fight Him; UFC Veteran Mike Perry On Standby
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury went face-to-face in the ring Saturday night, just four weeks before they’re yet again scheduled to fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury talked trash as if he is completely confident that he’ll beat Paul in their eight-round, 185-pound cruiserweight fight. Paul still isn’t quite convinced that he’ll finally fight Fury on February 26.
Boxing Scene
Callum Johnson: Beterbiev Has To Get Old At Some Point; Don’t Think It’s Yet, Against Yarde
Callum Johnson’s advice for Anthony Yarde is to be aggressive against Artur Beterbiev early in their fight. Otherwise, the retired light heavyweight contender believes Beterbiev will treat Yarde like most of the opponents who’ve shown a reluctance to engage with the Russian knockout artist. Nevertheless, even if Yarde has some success early versus Beterbiev, Johnson doesn’t think his countryman is capable of pulling off what would be a huge upset Saturday night at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Offers Full Retraction On PED Claims, Still Calls For Showdown With Vergil Ortiz
Blair Cobbs has issued a full retraction on previous claims suggesting Vergil Ortiz Jr. is using performance-enhancing drugs. The outspoken welterweight complied with the terms of a cease-and-desist letter issued by Ortiz’s legal team over the weekend, which carried a deadline of close of business Monday before further legal action would be taken. Cobbs has repeatedly and openly accused Ortiz of using steroids, dating back to the unbeaten contender being pulled from a DAZN show last March 19 after being hospitalized and treated for rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition which occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins into the bloodstream.
