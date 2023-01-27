ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya On Rocha-Ashie: This Is A Dangerous Fight; Fighters From Ghana Have Heart

Anthony Young has a better record than George Ashie, including a technical-knockout win that sent Sadam Ali into retirement in 2019. Oscar De La Hoya is nevertheless wary of Ashie, who replaced an injured Young this week as Alexis Rocha’s opponent Saturday night in Inglewood, California. Ghana’s Ashie is 38, but he has won five straight fights, all by knockout or technical knockout, since his close 10-round decision defeat to Stephen Ormond in August 2018.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came

Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
Boxing Scene

Melvin Jerusalem-Oscar Collazo Mandatory Strawweight Title Fight Ordered By WBO

Melvin Jerusalem and Oscar Collazo will have to cut short their respective victory laps and begin talks for a head-on collision. The WBO has formally ordered a mandatory strawweight title fight between the Philippines’ Jerusalem as its newly crowned champ and Puerto Rico’s Collazo who just became the top contender over the weekend. The two camps have until February 14 to reach teams and avoid a purse bid hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Bob Arum: If Yarde Fights Beterbiev Like Joe Smith Did, Then The Fight Will End Early

Bob Arum acknowledged Thursday that Anthony Yarde is a big puncher. The 91-year-old promoter still cannot envision Yarde avoiding a knockout defeat Saturday night against the man Arum considers the most dangerous puncher in boxing. However Yarde approaches Artur Beterbiev in their 12-round light heavyweight title fight, Arum believes Beterbiev, who is co-promoted by Arum’s Top Rank Inc., will keep his perfect knockout record intact in their main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: You Watch, Floyd Schofield Will Be A Threat To Anybody At 135 Pounds

Floyd Schofield will take an incremental step up in competition Saturday night as part of the developmental phase of his promising career. Eventually, however, his co-promoter predicted that he’ll be “a threat” to any of the top boxers in the lightweight division. Oscar De La Hoya, whose company co-promotes the 135-pound prospect, discussed Schofield’s potential during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Aims To Sign Crawford: Let Us Present You With Schedule Of Fights Leading To Spence

Oscar De La Hoya continues to find creative ways to draw attention to himself and his promotional empire. The latest trick by the Hall of Fame former six-division champ and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions was the suggestion of bringing WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to the Los Angeles-headquartered company. The pre-fight buildup to Golden Boy’s first DAZN show of 2023 included a now viral social media-posted image of De La Hoya, Crawford and Hall of Fame former two-division champ Bernard Hopkins captioned, ‘Big things brewing… #StayTuned.’
INGLEWOOD, CA
Boxing Scene

Rocha On Future Showdown With Vergil Ortiz: It Might Be Inevitable

Alexis Rocha can easily envision a day where a fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. would become a necessity to determine welterweight supremacy. For now, the two are among a healthy mix of young, hungry fighters in a division ripe for a changing of the guard and with plans of continuing to climb the ranks in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Photos: Amanda Serrano, Erika Cruz - Face To Face in New York City

Seven-weight World champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) looks to become the first Puerto Rican born fighter to take home the title of undisputed, as she finally gets the opportunity at Featherweight where she has ruled since 2019, after her history-making Lightweight clash with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden last April. (photos by Melina Pizano)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Oscar Collazo: This Is A Huge Opportunity To Show I Belong With The Best

Oscar Collazo has been eager to race to the top ever since turning pro nearly three years ago. Entering just his sixth career fight, the unbeaten Puerto Rican southpaw—aptly nicknamed ‘El Pupilo’ (‘The Pupil’) is determined to make sure it leads to one for a major title. Collazo will face Mexico’s Yudel Reyes in a WBO strawweight title eliminator in the opening bout of a four-fight DAZN telecast this Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Boxing Scene

Luis Rodriguez Blasts Out Diaz in Two Rounds For WBA Regional Belt

Panama City, Panama - - Luis Rodriguez, now a perfect 11 wins in 11 fights with 11 stoppages, won the World Boxing Association Continental Americas super middleweight title with a second-round knockout against Encarnacion “Demoledor” Diaz on Saturday, January 28 at Los Andes Mall, Panama City, Panama. Rodriguez...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev vs. Smith: Top Rank Exec Floats Fight For ‘End of Summer’ In Montreal

Artur Beterbiev’s next fight is already taking preliminary shape. The WBC, WBO, IBF Russian light heavyweight bruiser is coming off a thrilling eighth-round stoppage over game Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger, last Saturday night at OVO Arena Wembley in London. According to Carl Moretti, the vice president of...
Boxing Scene

Bektemir Melikuziev Floors Ulises Sierra Twice For 3rd Round Knockout Win

Bektemir Melikuziev has rediscovered his knockout ways. The 2016 Olympic Silver medalist made quick work of San Diego’s Ulises Sierra, scoring two knockdowns en route to a third-round knockout. Sierra was decked twice as he was stopped at 2:59 of round three in their DAZN-aired bout Saturday evening at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul ‘Definitely Still Doubts’ Fury Will Fight Him; UFC Veteran Mike Perry On Standby

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury went face-to-face in the ring Saturday night, just four weeks before they’re yet again scheduled to fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury talked trash as if he is completely confident that he’ll beat Paul in their eight-round, 185-pound cruiserweight fight. Paul still isn’t quite convinced that he’ll finally fight Fury on February 26.
FLORIDA STATE
Boxing Scene

Callum Johnson: Beterbiev Has To Get Old At Some Point; Don’t Think It’s Yet, Against Yarde

Callum Johnson’s advice for Anthony Yarde is to be aggressive against Artur Beterbiev early in their fight. Otherwise, the retired light heavyweight contender believes Beterbiev will treat Yarde like most of the opponents who’ve shown a reluctance to engage with the Russian knockout artist. Nevertheless, even if Yarde has some success early versus Beterbiev, Johnson doesn’t think his countryman is capable of pulling off what would be a huge upset Saturday night at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene

Blair Cobbs Offers Full Retraction On PED Claims, Still Calls For Showdown With Vergil Ortiz

Blair Cobbs has issued a full retraction on previous claims suggesting Vergil Ortiz Jr. is using performance-enhancing drugs. The outspoken welterweight complied with the terms of a cease-and-desist letter issued by Ortiz’s legal team over the weekend, which carried a deadline of close of business Monday before further legal action would be taken. Cobbs has repeatedly and openly accused Ortiz of using steroids, dating back to the unbeaten contender being pulled from a DAZN show last March 19 after being hospitalized and treated for rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition which occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins into the bloodstream.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy