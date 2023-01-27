ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is about...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Free Winter Garden Growing Series underway at Unity Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We may be in the middle of winter, but it’s time to start thinking about your spring garden. And you can learn everything you need to know at Unity Gardens. A free Winter Garden Growing Series is underway. Classes are every Saturday through March...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth. “Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Prayer vigil held for Tyre Nichols in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, Memphis police released the street and bodycam footage of the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and in response, protests and prayer vigils are taking place all over the country. Following the release of the footage, protests and vigils popped up all...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Short-handed Irish fall to NC State in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WNDU) - After losing veteran guard Dara Mabrey to a season-ending injury two games ago, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team found themselves even more short-handed on Sunday when they were without forward Lauren Ebo. Despite their best efforts without two key players, Notre Dame was ultimately...
RALEIGH, NC
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father...
SOUTH BEND, IN
94.9 WMMQ

Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Ice Sculptors Add Crown Jewels to Winter Fest

(La Porte, IN) - A fresh blanket of snow added just the right touch to La Porte’s annual Winter Fest, and beautiful ice sculptures now adorn Plaza 618 like crystal jewels. On Friday afternoon ice sculptors unveiled their creations at the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe. Howard Busfield of...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist, who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Discover Winter Nights’ returns to Cass County for 17th year

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County brought back its 17th annual ‘Discover Winter Nights’ to Dr. T.K. Lawless Park on Saturday night. Visitors could enjoy different attractions at the park, from a tractor sleigh-ride, lighted cross-country ski trails, or enjoying some warmth from the campfire. But the main event is the tubing hill, where people of all ages come to find out if they can become “King of the Hill.”
CASS COUNTY, MI
laportecounty.life

Flip For Flapjacks During City of La Porte Winterfest

The Kiwanis Club of La Porte will fire up the griddles at the La Porte Armory, 2391 State Road 2, for the return of their popular All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast to raise money for the La Porte County 4-H youth programs. In its 102nd year, the Kiwanis Club of La Porte...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Cold Air Arrives Today, Scattered Flurries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday: Lake effect snow showers, mainly the first half of the day. Generally less than 1/2″ of snow accumulation during the day. Cloudy otherwise. High near 21. Monday night: A few lake effect flurries possible. Very cold with temps falling to single digits. Tuesday:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Cass County. Deputies were called just after 11:50 p.m. to U.S. 12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Investigators determined that a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old South Bend man was heading west on U.S. 12 when it ran off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then continued through a chain link fence and collided with a storage unit.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
GRANGER, IN

