ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

Adorable Bungalow with Land for Sale Bremerton, WA

The biggest struggle with tiny homes on wheels is finding a place to park them — this adorable bungalow solves that problem! Built on a foundation, this home has its own quaint fenced-in yard in Bremerton, WA. It’s for sale for $270,000 — hardly inexpensive, but you get a...
BREMERTON, WA
travel2next.com

20 Places To Visit On A Seattle To Los Angeles Road Trip

The US West Coast is one of the most picturesque stretches of coastline anywhere in the world. Stretching from Washington in the northwest to California in the south, there are thousands of towns, landmarks and attractions to visit when planning a road trip from Seattle to Los Angeles. Travelling the...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Architectural Evergreen Point home designed by Hal Levitt

Wow that was fast! January has had surprising buyer activity but a Medina home in Evergreen Point went pending in 10 hours! 3667 Fairweather Lane was designed by Beverly Hills architect, Hal Levitt, and is being sold for the first time in 50 years. Built in 1972, the 4,310 square...
MEDINA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Save The Date: Annual Tea and Purse Auction

Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. Tacoma, along with the rest of the world, is starting to open back up and get back to it’s pre-pandemic activities. The Salvation Army of Tacoma is no exception; youth and adult programming alike has kicked into gear again. But programming is...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Hundreds gather to mourn 5 family members killed in a fire

TUMWATER, Wash. - Hundreds of people packed the Tumwater District Stadium on Sunday night – not for a football game, but for a goodbye. On Saturday, January 21st a fire ripped through the Cox family home in rural Thurston County. Steven and Destiny Cox were killed along with three of their children.
TUMWATER, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
102.7 KORD

U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State

The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
WASHINGTON STATE
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk

The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
BREMERTON, WA
KGW

King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store

SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
SEATTLE, WA
historylink.org

Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.

On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
TACOMA, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy