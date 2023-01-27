VOTE: Who should the Falcons hire as defensive coordinator?

As we approach conference championship Sunday in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are still without a defensive coordinator. The search for Dean Pees’ replacement has been a thorough one thus far, with names like Brian Flores, Vic Fangio, Ryan Nielsen and Steve Wilks all potentially in the mix.

But who do the fans want to see as Atlanta’s new defensive coordinator? We’re asking our readers to cast their vote in our latest Falcons fan poll below!