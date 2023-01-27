Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
‘Nobody has more disdain for bad cops than those who serve and protect with honor’Heather WillardDouglas County, CO
actionnews5.com
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
actionnews5.com
City to release entirety of Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop audio, video ‘upon completion of administrative investigation’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has released a statement in response to multiple requests for the full release of the audio and video recorded in Tyre Nichols’ deadly Jan. 7 traffic stop. “The City has received multiple requests for the release of the entirety of the...
MSNBC
TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight
MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023.
“Every police officer…should be embarrassed.” Former Wheeling officer reacts to Memphis brutality incident
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After this early January incident with Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, police brutality has been a continuous topic of conversation across the country, and one former local officer gave 7News his perspective on the incident. Martin Kimball served on the Wheeling Police Department for 38 years and spent the last 10 of […]
Tyre Nichols' family attorneys question white officer's discipline after Nichols' death
Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man fatally beaten by Memphis police following a traffic stop, expressed disappointment and frustration with the Memphis Police Department over the news that a sixth officer involved in the stop has been relieved of his duty, but has not been fired or charged.
actionnews5.com
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
Train strikes car, killing two people
UPDATE: MPD says a third person was able to get out of the car and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. ** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after their car was hit by a train Wednesday in North Memphis. According to Memphis police, after midnight, officers responded to a crash […]
Washington Examiner
Three Memphis Fire Department personnel terminated following Tyre Nichols's death
Three Memphis Fire Department personnel were terminated over the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols that sparked national outrage. After conducting an investigation into the matter, the Tennessee agency concluded that the three employees violated "numerous" protocols during their response to a call from police claiming that Nichols needed treatment for pepper spray. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMicheal Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker were terminated.
Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” said Dupree, adding that violence was against his brother’s nature. “My brother was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met in life,” he said. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he’d tell us to do this peacefully.”
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.
One day after the disturbing video of Tyre Nichols' brutal arrest earlier this month was made public, the Memphis Police Department said on Saturday that its Scorpion squad had been "permanently decommissioned."
actionnews5.com
Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
Two people killed after train hits car, one other critical, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died just after midnight on Wednesday after a train hit a car in Memphis, police said. The crash happened at Chelsea and Carpenter, Memphis Police said. Both people who were inside of that car were killed at the scene, according to police. A third...
Hit-and-run driver wanted after crash that killed pedestrian in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Raleigh. MPD officers responded to the crash about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 30 at Austin Peay and Coleman. Investigators said a driver in an unknown white vehicle hit a pedestrian and took off.
One injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Denver shortly after 3:23 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a woman was transported to Methodist North by personal vehicle. The woman was eventually transferred to […]
