Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
WTRF- 7News

“Every police officer…should be embarrassed.” Former Wheeling officer reacts to Memphis brutality incident

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After this early January incident with Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, police brutality has been a continuous topic of conversation across the country, and one former local officer gave 7News his perspective on the incident.  Martin Kimball served on the Wheeling Police Department for 38 years and spent the last 10 of […]
WHEELING, WV
actionnews5.com

Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Train strikes car, killing two people

UPDATE: MPD says a third person was able to get out of the car and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. ** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after their car was hit by a train Wednesday in North Memphis. According to Memphis police, after midnight, officers responded to a crash […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Three Memphis Fire Department personnel terminated following Tyre Nichols's death

Three Memphis Fire Department personnel were terminated over the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols that sparked national outrage. After conducting an investigation into the matter, the Tennessee agency concluded that the three employees violated "numerous" protocols during their response to a call from police claiming that Nichols needed treatment for pepper spray. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMicheal Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker were terminated.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” said Dupree, adding that violence was against his brother’s nature. “My brother was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met in life,” he said. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he’d tell us to do this peacefully.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHO 13

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Denver shortly after 3:23 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a woman was transported to Methodist North by personal vehicle. The woman was eventually transferred to […]
MEMPHIS, TN

