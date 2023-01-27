ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Shot, Man Stabbed During Stamford Street Fight

A woman was shot and a man was stabbed multiple times during a large street fight in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford around 2:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of lower Summer Street. The wounded duo was discovered when Stamford Police officers responded to a...
STAMFORD, CT
CBS News

Man gets 120 years for "demonic" slaying of a father and son in 1987

A Connecticut judge sentenced a 55-year-old New Haven man to 120 years in prison for the gruesome slaying of a father and son, part of a murder case that spanned more than three decades and which the judge on Tuesday said included "a demonic level of violence and terror."A jury found Willie McFarland guilty of murder in November for the deaths of the two men, Fred Harris, 59, and Greg Harris, 23.McFarland was sentenced to 60 years for each of the murders, terms that are to be served consecutively, according to a statement by New Haven State Attorney John P....
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

34-year-old man shot during fight in New Haven kitchen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old was shot in the upper back on Monday, according to New Haven police. Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m., during a fight inside a kitchen in the 300 block of Bassett Street. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New York Post

NYC shooting victim found inside car just blocks from where he was killed

The body of a man shot dead in the Bronx this week was discovered in the passenger seat of a car — about a half-mile from where he was killed, police said.  Police found the 26-year-old victim’s lifeless body — with a gunshot wound to the stomach — in the Honda CRV on Union Avenue near East 168th Street in Morrisania around 2:20 p.m. Monday, authorities said. He was pronounced dead by EMS workers. Further investigation determined that the man was shot blocks away at East 163rd Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue, cops said.  He was then driven to the spot where he was found, police said.  The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending family notification.  The motive for the shooting remained unclear Tuesday afternoon. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Independent

Shelton Police Arrest Man On Drug And Weapon Charges

SHELTON – A traffic stop on Jan. 23 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Matthew Seno, of Shelton, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, along with several motor vehicle charges.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven police searching for serial cash register thieves

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within the span of four days, two suspects have stolen three cash registers and five bags of stolen goods from six businesses. Police now say the suspects are a man and a woman who is staying at area hotels. Chris Gaudreau, who owns Racquet Koop on Whaley Avenue, arrived at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
STAMFORD, CT

