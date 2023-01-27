The body of a man shot dead in the Bronx this week was discovered in the passenger seat of a car — about a half-mile from where he was killed, police said. Police found the 26-year-old victim’s lifeless body — with a gunshot wound to the stomach — in the Honda CRV on Union Avenue near East 168th Street in Morrisania around 2:20 p.m. Monday, authorities said. He was pronounced dead by EMS workers. Further investigation determined that the man was shot blocks away at East 163rd Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue, cops said. He was then driven to the spot where he was found, police said. The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The motive for the shooting remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO