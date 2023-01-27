Read full article on original website
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
Woman Shot, Man Stabbed During Stamford Street Fight
A woman was shot and a man was stabbed multiple times during a large street fight in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford around 2:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of lower Summer Street. The wounded duo was discovered when Stamford Police officers responded to a...
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
Seen Her? Woman Kidnapped By Ex-Boyfriend In Norwalk Still Missing, Police Say
Police are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case involving a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in Norwalk and never seen again. The decades-old incident happened during the early morning of Feb. 1, 1985, around 12:15 a.m., when April Grisanti left Anthony's Bar …
Man gets 120 years for "demonic" slaying of a father and son in 1987
A Connecticut judge sentenced a 55-year-old New Haven man to 120 years in prison for the gruesome slaying of a father and son, part of a murder case that spanned more than three decades and which the judge on Tuesday said included "a demonic level of violence and terror."A jury found Willie McFarland guilty of murder in November for the deaths of the two men, Fred Harris, 59, and Greg Harris, 23.McFarland was sentenced to 60 years for each of the murders, terms that are to be served consecutively, according to a statement by New Haven State Attorney John P....
Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
34-year-old man shot during fight in New Haven kitchen
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old was shot in the upper back on Monday, according to New Haven police. Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m., during a fight inside a kitchen in the 300 block of Bassett Street. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police […]
Waterbury woman is sixth person charged in connection with Elmer's Diner shooting in Danbury
DANBURY — A 27-year-old city woman has been arrested in connection with last year’s shooting at Elmer’s Diner. Waterbury resident Shanice Taylor Cole is facing carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, accessory to illegal discharge of a firearm and other charges stemming from the July 2022 incident.
NYC shooting victim found inside car just blocks from where he was killed
The body of a man shot dead in the Bronx this week was discovered in the passenger seat of a car — about a half-mile from where he was killed, police said. Police found the 26-year-old victim’s lifeless body — with a gunshot wound to the stomach — in the Honda CRV on Union Avenue near East 168th Street in Morrisania around 2:20 p.m. Monday, authorities said. He was pronounced dead by EMS workers. Further investigation determined that the man was shot blocks away at East 163rd Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue, cops said. He was then driven to the spot where he was found, police said. The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The motive for the shooting remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.
Shelton Police Arrest Man On Drug And Weapon Charges
SHELTON – A traffic stop on Jan. 23 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Matthew Seno, of Shelton, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, along with several motor vehicle charges.
New Haven police searching for serial cash register thieves
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within the span of four days, two suspects have stolen three cash registers and five bags of stolen goods from six businesses. Police now say the suspects are a man and a woman who is staying at area hotels. Chris Gaudreau, who owns Racquet Koop on Whaley Avenue, arrived at […]
HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER WANTED: Man hits NYPD cop, 5 cars while fleeing traffic stop
Police released an image Tuesday of the hit-and-run driver who struck a police officer and other cars in a mad dash away from a traffic stop in the Bronx last week.
New Haven killer gets twin 60-year sentences
Convicted New Haven double killer Willie McFarland receives twin 60-year sentences for the cold-case 1987 torture killings of a father and son
One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
Woman of interest sought in deadly arson at Bronx home: police
Police released footage of a woman of interest they’re searching for in a suspected arson that left one person dead and two injured at a Bronx home last weekend.
Fugitive on the run for 2 years found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford home: Officials
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man on the run from New York authorities for two years was captured in Hartford on Tuesday, officials said. Officials said Jason Bernard was wanted in an incident on November 5, 2020. In New York City, Bernard was reportedly arguing over a parking space on Troy Avenue.
Bristol man allegedly had contact with 'intimate parts' of minor, police say
BRISTOL – A Bristol man is set to go before a judge next week to answer to charges he sexually assaulted a minor seven years ago. Kevin Bernier, 44, of 244 Burton St., faces one count each of risk of injury to a minor, illegal sexual contact and fourth-degree sexual assault.
Fentanyl-laced cocaine killed 3 in Manhattan in same day; dealer found guilty
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The head of a drug delivery service sent deadly, fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people in Manhattan in one day; all three customers died. Billy Ortega, 35, was convicted Monday in the overdose deaths of Julia Ghahramani, Amanda Scher, and Ross Mtangi, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. The three victims died on March […]
New Haven police looking for suspect who carjacked man on the way home from a bar
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are searching for a carjacking suspect following a robbery early Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim was walking home at about 2:15 a.m. from a bar on State Street when he arrived at his home on Nash Street, opened the door and was robbed at gunpoint, according to […]
Woman Fights Back After Man Attempts to Steal Her Purse in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman fought back after a man attempted to steal her purse while she was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford on Saturday. Officers were called to Stop & Shop on North Colony Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted purse snatching.
