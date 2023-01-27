ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Calls for police reform after Tyre Nichol's death

Memphis police released videos showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers during a traffic stop. He died days later. Dr. David Thomas, Professor of Criminal Justice at Florida Gulf Coast University, explains the importance of releasing the videos to the public.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox35orlando.com

Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death

Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy