Sheldon, IA

kicdam.com

Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa

MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
MILFORD, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Tru Quoc Nguyen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his probation. Tru Quoc Nguyen is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on probation for federal drug charges. Nguyen is 51 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Disruptive man at casino cited for intox

LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of John Richard Christopherson stemmed from a request from the casino to assist with an intoxicated male,...
LARCHWOOD, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Albert City Man Receives Probation Sentence in BV District Court

An Albert City man received a probation sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court for firearm and methamphetamine possession. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Todd Romo pleaded guilty in October to Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, both class D felonies. The State argued for a prison sentence, but the Court suspended the five year terms, and Romo was placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of two years.
ALBERT CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Family sues Mercy Medical Center for alleged wrongful death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging medical negligence against Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. Trial lawyers say in a release that Michael Dreckman died in the ICU after he flatlined and staff did not respond for over five minutes. According to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teenager charged for marijuana at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Elijah Malik Cooper stemmed from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Driver uninjured in I-29 semi fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A semi-driver was not injured after the cab of his semi caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The driver had pulled off of I-29 NB and ended up in the ditch near the Singing Hills exit. The cab of his semi was completely engulfed and he was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
EMMETSBURG, IA
KELOLAND TV

Rape charges dismissed for Mason Buhl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal. According to court...
HARRISBURG, SD
nwestiowa.com

Homelessness and housing: Part 1

REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD investigating car vs. pedestrian hit and run

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City PD is investigating a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run accident from Tuesday afternoon. Police say that around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man was walking southbound on Whitehouse Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Williams St. The car fled after...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley

SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley teenager cited for THC vape pipe

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was cited about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Marcos Jesus Vega-Cervantes stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for not dimming its lights on Fifth Street at the Golf View Drive intersection in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Worthington Man Arrested After Felony-Level Criminal Mischief Incident In Hospers

Hospers, Iowa — A Worthington, Minnesota man has been arrested on felony criminal mischief charges after an act of vandalism was reported in Hospers. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Obdulio Lopez-Vail of Worthington is accused of vandalizing a vehicle on Wednesday, January 25th. He was arrested on Friday.
HOSPERS, IA

