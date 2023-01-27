Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
BDG shuts down Gawker and lays off 8% of staff, CEO announces
The digital media conglomerate BDG, which houses brands such as Elite Daily and Bustle, announced on Wednesday that it will slash its workforce by 8% and shutter the recently relaunched news and gossip website Gawker. In an email to employees, chief executive Bryan Goldberg said the company is "facing a...
News Channel Nebraska
Asia's richest no more? Gautam Adani's wealth crashes as $90 billion wiped off his business
Gautam Adani looks set to cede his position as Asia's richest man to another Indian billionaire as shares in his business empire continue to plunge following fraud allegations leveled by an American short seller. In an investigation published last Tuesday, Hindenburg Research accused Adani's ports-to-power group of "brazen stock manipulation...
News Channel Nebraska
Job openings jumped unexpectedly to 11 million in December
Despite the looming threat of recession and the cacophony of mass layoff announcements, US businesses still need workers — 11.01 million of them. The number of available jobs unexpectedly rose in December, climbing from a revised 10.44 million openings in November and exceeding economists' expectations of 10.25 million, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday. The 11 million openings for December is the highest since July.
News Channel Nebraska
Fed approves smallest rate hike since March, in nod to improved inflation outlook
The Federal Reserve unanimously approved a quarter-point interest rate hike Wednesday, slowing the pace of its increases in a clear sign that the central bank is seeing progress in its fierce battle with inflation. The decision, at the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's first meeting of 2023, comes...
