Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Accuses January 6 Committee Of 'Callous Mishandling' Her Personal Data After Cellphone Hack
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had her personal cellphone hacked and blamed the US House Select Committee for the breach, alleging the group mishandled her personal information, RadarOnline.com has learned. In addition to the allegation against the January 6 Committee, Noem, 51, called on US Attorney General Merrick Garland and members of congress to investigate the personal data leak, which included sensitive information belonging to the governor's family members like social security numbers.The governor had her personal cellphone hacked after the January 6 Committee released White House visitor logs from former president Donald Trump. The logs featured uncensored information associated...
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Kristi Noem says Biden admin. blocked July 4 Mt. Rushmore fireworks for third straight year
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that the Biden administration has once again blocked the state from hosting Independence Day fireworks at Mt. Rushmore.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Biden admin moves to protect Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the Superior National Forest, in the Rainy River Watershed around the town of Ely, to mineral and geothermal leasing for 20 years, the longest period the department can sequester the land without congressional approval.The order is "subject to existing valid rights," but the Biden administration contends that Twin Metals Minnesota lost its rights last year,...
NBCMontana
Daines, Zinke, Rosendale urge move for bison grazing hearing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Republicans in Congress sent a letter to the Biden administration on Friday regarding the American Prairie Reserve Grazing Proposal's hearing location. According to Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, holding the hearing in Malta instead of Billings would allow Montanans who...
What immigrants must do to become citizens of North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Thousands of immigrants make their way to North Dakota in order to pass the Civics test. But what does one have to go through in order to become a U.S. citizen? In Minot people, from around the world stop at the Adult learning center to learn the English language. English language […]
The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
House Bill aims to help animal agriculture in North Dakota
The bill limits these operations to owning a maximum of 160 acres and only applies to beef, swine, dairy, and poultry production and products.
Native Americans have the highest suicide rate in the United States
Suicide rates among Native Americans/Alaska Natives are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. Suicide rates in this demographic have been rising since 2003. The high frequency of suicide among the Native American/Alaskan Native community, as well as the disparities in suicide circumstances among Native American and Alaskan Native decedents, highlight some of the inequities that this demographic experiences.
KEVN
Senate leadership picks nine for “Committee on Discipline and Expulsion”
PIERRE, S.D. - Nine South Dakota state senators will be tasked with making a recommendation as to whether or not Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) should be expelled from the body. According to a press release from Majority Leader Casey Crabtree (R-Madison) the Senate “will adopt the rules on Monday,...
KEVN
Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023...
Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases
WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Montana Senator Wants Answers About Missileers with Cancer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A recent Associated Press story brought to light the fact that several U.S. Air Force personnel who spent more than 25 years serving in the missile silos at Malstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls have been diagnosed with a particular form of cancer, with one fatality so far.
South Dakota's Noem breaks news conference tradition
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state's legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.The Republican governor, who is a potential 2024 White House contender, has granted numerous TV interviews to national outlets. But in her home state Capitol, where she is proposing a historic tax repeal, new rules for foreign entities purchasing farmland and a batch of bills aimed at aiding new parents,...
Comments / 0