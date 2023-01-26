Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Utah State Bar issues memo opposing resolution to end hold on state's abortion ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Bar this week took the unusual step of issuing a memo opposing a joint resolution to retroactively change court rules in an effort to end the hold on Utah's trigger abortion law. Despite the opposition, a Senate committee advanced the bill to...
Cox signs school choice, transgender youth bills into law
Governor Spencer Cox on Saturday signed two controversial bills into law that generated protests and heated debate on Utah's Capitol Hill.
Gov. Cox signs transgender, student voucher bills into law
Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
KSLTV
Utah Senate approves changes to transgender care bill, passes on to Gov. Cox
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill on transgender healthcare — banning transgender-related surgeries and puberty blockers for minors — passed in the Utah House Thursday after last-minute changes. Those changes sent the bill back to the Senate, who passed the bill Friday. SB16, bans gender-confirming surgeries and...
ksl.com
Utah Indian Child Welfare Act Bill held up in committee
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House Judiciary Committee voted 7-5 Thursday to hold a bill patterned after the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, which offers protections for Native American children during adoption and foster care processes. A hold blocks a bill from advancing to a vote on the...
solzyatthemovies.com
Utah Attacks Trans Rights on Penultimate Day of Sundance
On the penultimate day of Sundance, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill to eliminate gender-affirming care for transgender youth. After the Utah legislature overruled Governor Spencer Cox’s veto for the trans athlete ban, I decided I wouldn’t be attending Sundance 2023. Lawsuits were filed. Ultimately, trans athletes would be allowed to play sports but only after a committee said they could. This put trans rights in a place where I felt comfortable enough to step foot in Utah and hand my money over to the state. Who would have thought that things would change by the final day of Sundance 2023?
ksl.com
Child care funds are running out. Will Utah Legislature react?
SALT LAKE CITY — Children dance, sing and play in the Capitol rotunda, filling the air with the song of young laughter. It's 7:30 a.m., meaning it's too early for most child care options, so for parents attending, this is the only option as they try to make a case to lawmakers about the challenges their families face paying for their children's care.
Blocking gender-affirming health care in Utah could be found unconstitutional, a legal review found
A bill to block doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors could be deemed by a court to be unconstitutional, a legal review by the Utah Legislature found. Still, on Thursday, the Utah House gave their final approval to the legislation. The House lawmakers passed a bill slightly...
Inmate challenges state law he says was meant as retaliation against whistleblowers
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah law SB 242, passed in 2017, put a stop to the work of Reginald Williams. Williams, an inmate in the state prison, was known for filing dozens of Government Records Access and Management Act requests, or GRAMAs, every year. The behind-the-bars gadfly often sought information not about his own case but about the inner workings of the Utah Department of Corrections.
arizonasuntimes.com
Utah School Administrators Admit to Deceiving Parents by Using ‘Loopholes’ to Teach Critical Race Theory in Classrooms
Less than a week after an undercover investigation revealed that school administrators in Cincinnati, Ohio have admitted to covertly indoctrinating students with Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the classrooms, they discovered similarly that school officials throughout Utah, are prepared to use “loopholes” in order to promote social justice and CRT to their students.
ABC 4
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
PLANetizen
Utah Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Near Transit
“In what has become a trend in large metro areas, the Utah Legislature is preparing a bill that would prevent cities from requiring parking in new housing and commercial buildings near transit stations.” Tim Fitzpatrick covers the story for the Salt Lake Tribune. The bill, proposed by Rep. Robert...
ABC 4
Over 190,000 Utahns qualified for student debt relief
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new report from the White House showed 191,000 Utahns were automatically eligible or applied for student debt relief during the less-than-four-week period when applications were available. Of those applications, the White House said 121,000 were fully approved and sent to loan servicers...
upr.org
Hundreds of Utahns protest 'gondola project' at council meeting
Hundreds of people filed into the Wasatch Front Regional Council’s monthly meeting Thursday night to protest the proposed gondola project in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT selected the gondola as the best way to address high levels of skier traffic through the canyon. Members of the public expressed their concerns about the cost of the project, nearly $1 billion, and the potential for habitat destruction from construction in the canyon. Pro-gondola speakers focused on the gondola as a safety feature, getting more people off of slick canyon roads.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
ABC 4
Psilocybin mushrooms in Utah: Can psychedelics improve our mental health?
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While recent years have seen big changes in Utah’s drug policies — including the passing of the Utah Medical Cannabis Act in November of 2018 — many are still left to wonder why the state has yet to legalize or even decriminalize the use of psilocybin.
rmef.org
Utah Prosecuting Nine Elk, Deer Poaching Cases
Below is a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have recently investigated several cases involving large, trophy-sized...
KSLTV
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Comments / 0