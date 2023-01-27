Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The "Vampire Killer" who drank his victims' blood.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Jan. 30
Congratulation to Kevin Zhang of El Dorado Hills, who was named to the fall 2022 Miami University Dean’s List. Zhan is earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Congratulations to the following local students who made the Fall 2022 Oregon State University Honor Roll: Cameron Park — Nicole G. Brown, Julie D. Caplan and Hailey M. Harris; Coloma — Cassidy G. Rubin; Diamond Springs — Anthony L. Barkley; El Dorado — Courtney M. Wagnon; El Dorado Hills — Roxlynn Beecher, Erik Billquist, Lily L. Chan, Griffin R. Gould, Julia M. Hewitt, Tyler J. Honnold, Ava K. Loge, Briella M. Miesner, Gabriel J. Rivera, Jacquelyn A. Sansone, Samantha G. Short, Enrique M. Soto and Alexander C. Uribe; Lotus — Bailey M. Greco; Placerville — Joel Gilger and Lindsay E. Scales; Pollock Pines — Kenji Mowrey and Joshua J. Sweeney; Rescue — Erin B. Whelihan.
KCRA.com
Sacramento Metro Fire responds to Scandia Family Fun Center to help kids stuck on roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A roller coaster with 2 children on it became stuck Saturday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the Scandia Family Fun Center located in Sacramento. Fire crews say they were originally dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller...
Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols. "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
Baby Giraffe Welcomed at Sacramento Zoo: 'Happy and Warm with Mom'
Shani the giraffe gave birth to a female calf on Jan. 22, marking the 21st calf born at the Sacramento Zoo since 1954 Giving birth to a giraffe is a tall order, but longtime Sacramento Zoo resident Shani now has a new addition to her family! Last Sunday, Shani welcomed a female calf at the zoo, four days after zookeepers saw signs of an impending birth and moved her to a maternity stall. The zoo announced shortly after that the calf was "healthy and nursing well from mom" after her 12:28 p.m....
Mountain Democrat
‘Margaret Crocker’ visits the El Dorado Chapter DAR
Monthly meetings of the El Dorado Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution always include discussions such as an update regarding chapter projects, new opportunities in the community and a special speaker whose subject might be related to a wide range of topics such as societal needs and historical or current events.
mymotherlode.com
Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter
San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 28-29
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does gourmet chocolate tasting, monster trucks, or even a pet theater sound fun? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up just a bit with temperatures in the high-50s with a north-northwestern breeze. Gather...
KCRA.com
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
Mountain Democrat
Food bank hosts charities throughout El Dorado County
More than 25 emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, youth and senior outreach organizations gathered Jan. 19 at the Food Bank of El Dorado County’s distribution center in Cameron Park to discuss the county’s emergency food assistance network and a plan for assisting the county’s at-risk residents. Food...
goldcountrymedia.com
Pottery World decorating Highway 80
When Pottery World presented an appeal at Tuesday’s Rocklin City Council meeting asking for seven images again, City Council approved the appeal and there will be seven images on the wall. The Pottery World located at 4419 Granite Drive will create a decorated wall to have a “more attractive...
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Jan. 12-18
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:51 p.m. Officers cited a 37-year-old man allegedly driving on a revoked license on Highway 50. 12:35 p.m. An assault was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:26 p.m. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man who had an outstanding felony warrant on Fair Lane.
Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood
(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
Tesla ‘spontaneously’ catches fire on California highway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged the Tesla Model S. The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the […]
