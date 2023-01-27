Read full article on original website
tinyhousetalk.com
Adorable Bungalow with Land for Sale Bremerton, WA
The biggest struggle with tiny homes on wheels is finding a place to park them — this adorable bungalow solves that problem! Built on a foundation, this home has its own quaint fenced-in yard in Bremerton, WA. It’s for sale for $270,000 — hardly inexpensive, but you get a...
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
urbnlivn.com
Architectural Evergreen Point home designed by Hal Levitt
Wow that was fast! January has had surprising buyer activity but a Medina home in Evergreen Point went pending in 10 hours! 3667 Fairweather Lane was designed by Beverly Hills architect, Hal Levitt, and is being sold for the first time in 50 years. Built in 1972, the 4,310 square...
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
The Suburban Times
Save The Date: Annual Tea and Purse Auction
Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. Tacoma, along with the rest of the world, is starting to open back up and get back to it’s pre-pandemic activities. The Salvation Army of Tacoma is no exception; youth and adult programming alike has kicked into gear again. But programming is...
KOMO News
See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store
SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
capitolhillseattle.com
Developer behind big Seattle Old Spaghetti Factory project buys little Capitol Hill office building property
A developer known for some ambitious Seattle projects including the transformation of the city’s auto row-era Old Spaghetti Factory warehouse into a commercial and residential project is now the proud owner a 1969-built Capitol Hill office building. Meriwether Partners could be interested in the office space at 13th and...
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
q13fox.com
Hundreds gather to mourn 5 family members killed in a fire
TUMWATER, Wash. - Hundreds of people packed the Tumwater District Stadium on Sunday night – not for a football game, but for a goodbye. On Saturday, January 21st a fire ripped through the Cox family home in rural Thurston County. Steven and Destiny Cox were killed along with three of their children.
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Who Suffered Coma in Costa Rica Could Be Flown to U.S. This Weekend
Michelle Mackey, a Chehalis resident and owner of the Rise & Grind coffee stand in Ashford, remains in Costa Rica but has now been transferred to a public hospital, San Juan de Dios, in San José. While she is still lightly sedated, her condition continues to improve and she...
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
Coyotes (Canis latrans) are present across nearly all of Washington state, from the shrubsteppe to the alpine, as well as urban and suburban areas. They are common in many larger, wooded green spaces and parks within cities including Seattle. You may hear coyotes more frequently than you see them, especially...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels
OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
KOMO News
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store
SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
historylink.org
Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.
On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
