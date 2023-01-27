Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Letter: Daniel Brubaker, Lovettsville
Editor: Public sector unions (“collective bargaining”) are a fraud against the taxpayers. The Loudoun Education Association is working tirelessly against the taxpayers and against the children of Loudoun County. The union parasites are now making their big push to insinuate themselves in our public schools in a way...
loudounnow.com
LEA: School Collective Bargaining Vote Deadline Triggered
Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan on Friday let Loudoun County Public Schools know via certified mail that they have 51%—or a majority—of all licensed employee’s authorization cards to begin collective bargaining. Sullivan said the mailing included a letter, an affidavit signed by Sullivan confirming they have...
UV Cavalier Daily
ONIBUDO: There may be a war, but it is not on merit
The new year brought new problems for Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Va. when Gov. Youngkin asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to launch an investigation into possible human rights violations at the Virginia high school in early January. Parents have accused the school’s administration of intentionally failing to notify over 200 students who received recognition from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation — allegedly due to “woke” ideology among leadership. These accusations are part of a larger push by conservatives to portray our public schools as anti-achievement and anti-merit. In an unsurprising turn of events, Youngkin has used the moment to weaponize the attorney general’s office for his own political gain — painting himself as a hypocrite and further undermining the efforts of our educators.
loudounnow.com
Incidents of Hate Speech Reported at Western Loudoun Schools
Parents of students attending Harmony Middle School and Woodgrove High School in Purcellville got emails from their respective principals last week regarding racial slurs on campus. The first happened at Harmony on Wednesday Jan. 25. Principal Eric Stewart sent an email to parents the next day letting them know about...
wfmd.com
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday
All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Water Reports Climbing Rates, Construction Progress
Loudoun Water representatives reported strong finances, plans for rate increases, and progress on major projects at their annual report to the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee Jan. 10. It was also the first annual report to the panel since the water utility resumed billing late fees and disconnecting water...
loudounnow.com
CENV Hosts Birthday Gala Fundraiser
Sterling-based, Black woman-led nonprofit Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia threw a fundraiser gala at River Creek Club Saturday, Jan. 28, sponsored by Board of Directors Vice President Gina Guillaume-Joseph to celebrate her 50th birthday. Jackie Phan established CENV in 2014, dedicated to serving low-income families, single mothers, and at-risk youth.
sungazette.news
Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Agrees to Easement with Local Game Club
The Lovettsville Town Council on Jan. 26 agreed to an open-space easement with the Lovettsville Game Protective Association for the entirety of its 5.5-acre property. The easement will limit future development on the property as well as guarantee that the public will continue to have access to the baseball field on site and a portion of the parking.
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
theriver953.com
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
Inside Nova
Prince William County seeking federal money for Minnieville interchange
Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm when it comes to a federal RAISE grant for the Minnieville Road interchange crucial to the Quartz District development planned in Dale City. At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority endorsed the county’s third application for...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Eyes Removing Some Downtown Parking Restrictions
Downtown parking is expected to get a lot of attention from the Leesburg Town Council this year and those talks kick off Feb. 7 with a public hearing on plans to remove restrictions from two blocks. The meeting will focus on a proposal to remove residential parking restrictions on Cornwall...
loudounnow.com
Why I Love Loudoun: Kayse Small, Owner, Le Boudoir, Middleburg
Kayse Small was the gift store manager at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg in 2016 when the idea to open a lingerie boutique in town was born. Her elegant store Le Boudoir opened in 2017 and six years on it's still going strong, selling a curated selection of designer bras, lingerie and other garments to suit all types of women.
loudounnow.com
Residents Voice Support, Opposition to Rt. 690 Interchange
Purcellville residents both supporting and opposing the county’s proposed Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange project voiced their opinions at a nearly three-hour long information session hosted by the town on Jan. 25. After a decade of planning, the $40.7 million project is scheduled to begin construction next year. However, in...
loudounnow.com
Cascades Library Hosts Holocaust Remembrance
Loudoun County Public Library will offer a Holocaust Remembrance at the Cascades Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature the art of Esther Lurie, a Holocaust survivor who managed to draw hundreds of sketches during her time as a prisoner in the Kovno Ghetto and the Stutthof and Leibitsch concentration camps.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Exotic, Venomous Animals Ban Public Hearing Feb. 15
The Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on its proposed ban on private ownership of certain exotic and venomous species Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Members of the public may provide feedback by signing up to speak at the public hearing at loudoun.gov/signuptospeak, by contacting the board at bos@loudoun.gov or 703-777-0115, and by commenting online at loudoun.gov/Chapter612addition.
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Dog Park Closes for Maintenance
The Olde Izaak Walton Dog Park in Leesburg will be closed this week as the town staff performs annual maintenance. The work includes removing the wood chip mulch and replacing it with a new layer. The decomposition of the mulch causes the surfacing to become saturated and can lead to drainage problems. Applying new mulch will create a more stable, well drained surface throughout the season.
