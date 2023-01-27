Read full article on original website
In The Know: Jan. 30
Congratulation to Kevin Zhang of El Dorado Hills, who was named to the fall 2022 Miami University Dean’s List. Zhan is earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Congratulations to the following local students who made the Fall 2022 Oregon State University Honor Roll: Cameron Park — Nicole G. Brown, Julie D. Caplan and Hailey M. Harris; Coloma — Cassidy G. Rubin; Diamond Springs — Anthony L. Barkley; El Dorado — Courtney M. Wagnon; El Dorado Hills — Roxlynn Beecher, Erik Billquist, Lily L. Chan, Griffin R. Gould, Julia M. Hewitt, Tyler J. Honnold, Ava K. Loge, Briella M. Miesner, Gabriel J. Rivera, Jacquelyn A. Sansone, Samantha G. Short, Enrique M. Soto and Alexander C. Uribe; Lotus — Bailey M. Greco; Placerville — Joel Gilger and Lindsay E. Scales; Pollock Pines — Kenji Mowrey and Joshua J. Sweeney; Rescue — Erin B. Whelihan.
‘Margaret Crocker’ visits the El Dorado Chapter DAR
Monthly meetings of the El Dorado Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution always include discussions such as an update regarding chapter projects, new opportunities in the community and a special speaker whose subject might be related to a wide range of topics such as societal needs and historical or current events.
Food bank hosts charities throughout El Dorado County
More than 25 emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, youth and senior outreach organizations gathered Jan. 19 at the Food Bank of El Dorado County’s distribution center in Cameron Park to discuss the county’s emergency food assistance network and a plan for assisting the county’s at-risk residents. Food...
EDSO headquarters to be named for D’Agostini
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office headquarters will be named in honor of the former Sheriff John D’Agostini and his 28 years of law enforcement service. District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo brought the discussion of naming the facility the Sheriff John D’Agostini Public Safety Facility to the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 24, which proved to be split in reception among county leaders.
Grant will support Charter College and Career Prep students, families
El Dorado County Office of Education Charter College and Career Prep have been selected as a grant recipient for the 2022 El Dorado Hills Area Foundation Grant program. El Dorado Hills Area Foundation’s mission is to inspire generosity by raising awareness of the needs in our community, to integrate and strengthen the community by bringing together nonprofits and those who need help and lastly to invigorate local nonprofits with local funding.
County asks for input on website redesign
A website survey posted by El Dorado County officials Thursday seeks input from county residents on how they prefer to receive information and what types of information they find the most important, as well as on how the website looks and functions. El Dorado County Director of Communications and Outreach...
Snow is big business for Lake Tahoe
Lift lines are long and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow in the basin resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties. Palisades Tahoe is reporting great business and is trying to push people to come up midweek in order to avoid long lines and delayed wait times.
Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols. "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
The End is Upon Us!
As the final days of the first semester of the school year draw to a close, students are getting more time to study for exams and complete missing assignments due to the two snow days we’ve had. Our final exams have been pushed to Friday, Jan. 27 for first, second, and third hour. The rest of exams for fourth, fifth, and sixth hour will be on Monday, Jan. 30. All final grades will be put in, and report cards will be sent out soon after.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Jan. 6-18
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 4:43 p.m. Battery was reported on Los Santos Drive in Cameron Park. 5 p.m. Deputies cited a suspect who reportedly vandalized property on Delos Lane in Placerville. 9:22 p.m. Battery was reported at a store on Town Center...
Placerville Police Department crime log: Jan. 12-18
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:51 p.m. Officers cited a 37-year-old man allegedly driving on a revoked license on Highway 50. 12:35 p.m. An assault was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:26 p.m. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man who had an outstanding felony warrant on Fair Lane.
Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter
San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
School board votes to shut down Rock Creek Elementary
Rock Creek Elementary is closing as of January 11th due to Auburn Union school district’s $3 million budget deficit. Recently the Auburn Union School District had a meeting at town hall to decide what school to shut to save money. They decided in a 3-2 vote that it would be best to close Rock Creek Elementary.
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
Sacramento Metro Fire responds to Scandia Family Fun Center to help kids stuck on roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A roller coaster with 2 children on it became stuck Saturday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the Scandia Family Fun Center located in Sacramento. Fire crews say they were originally dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Tesla ‘spontaneously’ catches fire on California highway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged the Tesla Model S. The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the […]
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
Whole Foods coming to Elk Grove
Development information posted on the City of Elk Grove website shows a Whole Foods grocery store being built near the intersections of Elk Grove Blvd and Big Horn Blvd. The store will be part of a future development called The Village, located at the southwest corner of the intersection. The developer is Pappas Investments, also the developer of The Ridge project which features Costco as well as several restaurants and retailers.
