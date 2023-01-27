Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Acura Kicks Off IMSA's New GTP Era With 1-2 Finish at the Rolex 24 at Daytona
The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship gave fans at the track and around the world an exciting premiere for its new era of racing. Acura left the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona triumphant after securing a 1-2 finish in the first race for IMSA’s revived GTP class. A record crowd was on hand at Daytona International Speedway to see the new racing cars produced by Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche.
Jalopnik
What’s Your Favorite Sports-Prototype Race Car of All Time?
While the single-seat monsters in Formula 1 are primarily seen as the ultimate racing machines, the prototypes in international sports-car racing are uniquely impressive. These sleek racers are purpose-built to contest a huge variety of events, from a 24-hour classic on a semi-temporary road circuit in northwestern France to a 12-hour race on a converted World War II airbase in Florida. Factory programs have to build reliable race cars capable of dealing with any weather condition, any kind of paved surface, and any level of light possible, as well as carry a vestigial space for a rules-required passenger seat.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
Jalopnik
A Suzuki Jimny EV Is Part of Suzuki's Plan for World Domination by 2030
The Suzuki Jimny may get a literal power boost as a fully-electric model by 2030 now that Suzuki is investing billions into electrification. After a relatively long period of uncertainty regarding its stance on EVs, Suzuki is earmarking nearly $35 billion to produce a lineup of five EV models that will go on sale in Europe by the end of the decade, and one of them could be a Jimny EV.
Jalopnik
Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson to Race NASCAR’s Le Mans Camaro
If you’ve been crowned the best in the world at the one thing you’ve worked at all your life, what do you do next? Would you stick at it, trying to keep holding onto your crown, or would you retire graciously to leave a cloud of mystery around your legacy? For ex-champions Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson, it doesn’t sound like they’re taking either option, and are instead just having a go at whatever they fancy.
