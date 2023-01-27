ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Gallatin Celebrates Black History Month With Avenue Banners

By Andrea Hinds
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImYVP_0kTcg0RP00
Photos Submitted

The City of Gallatin is celebrating Black History Month with avenue banners featuring influential black residents of Gallatin’s past and present. Sixteen people and places were chosen with the help of the Union High School Museum Board led by historian Velma Brinkley.

“This group represents a cross-section of African-American life,” said Brinkley. “It demonstrates that African Americans are involved in all types of careers successfully.”

The idea of featuring local residents on the banners was mentioned during Mayor Paige Brown’s State of the City address last year. The mayor said the community embraced the banners installed during last year’s Black History Month that included national figures like Martin Luther King, Ida B. Wells and Katherine Johnson.

“Gallatin has a very real connection and appreciation of our history that helps preserve the character of this place,” said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown. “I’m very thankful that Velma and her team did the research that we can share during Black History Month.”

Brinkley says the banners should be of interest to everyone in Sumner County regardless of race. “There is no such thing as black history being separated from white history. That’s not the way people live. History is a tapestry, a woven tapestry of all persons who were involved and these individuals are very much representative of that.”

The following are portions of the content featured on Gallatin’s Avenue Banners:

Fred Bailey – Founder of nonprofits Children Are People and Susie Brannon McJimpsey Center, Fred Bailey was born in 1953, the 10th of 15 children.

Colored Fair – Purported to be the first African American owned agriculture fairground in America, the Blythe Street Fair was purchased in July 1870 by Mack Randolph, Arthur Banks, Willie Baker, Dock Blythe, John Banks and Henry Ward for $650.

Dr. William Wilson – Born in Marshall County, Wilson graduated Meharry Medical College School of Pharmacy in 1906. In 1915, he moved to Gallatin where he and I.C. Ramsey, M.D. opened a pharmacy and medical practice.

Dr. J. Deotha Malone – Malone was the first African American woman elected to the Gallatin City Council in 1969 and served for more than 20 years.

Dr. Eric Moore – Moore, a Gallatin native, is the current Deputy to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

Rev. Hillary Wattwood Key – Key founded the Key Memorial Methodist Church and 13 other churches. He was the incorporator of Lebanon/Gallatin Telegraph Company in 1869. He was elected to the Gallatin City Council on Dec. 5, 1868.

William “Bubba” Dunn – A baseball standout from Gallatin High School and Volunteer State, Dunn was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1989.

Union High School – Built on Winchester Street in 1922, the Rosenwald Building was the first high school for black students.

Rev. Peter Vertrees – Born Dec. 16, 1840 in Kentucky, Vertrees was an educator, pastor and Confederate soldier (1861-1865).

John Vertrees Malone – He was active and influential in education, religion, community and civic endeavors. Malone worked 42 years in education at GHS, UHS and Durham’s Chapel.

James Herbert White – Born to illiterate parents and grandson of ex-slaves, White graduated from A & I State College in 1924 and later founded a university.

Kenneth Moore – Attorney Kenneth Moore founded Sigma Electronic Discovery Consulting, LLC in 2015 and remains owner. He also serves as Director for the international tech and consulting company HaystackID. Inc.

Bishop Lula Mai Swanson – Bishop Swanson founded and pastored three Jehovah Churches of God. She owned and managed a grocery store and used proceeds from that venture to build a nursing home on Pace Street in 1954.

Onnessia Shacole Head – Rucker Stuart Middle School 2021 Teacher of the Year, Head has been an educator for 16 years. Head presently serves with Leadership Gallatin 2023, Unlimited Potential Food Pantry and Shalom Zone.

Dr. Derrick Jackson – A prominent Tennessee pastor who was born in Itta Bena, Mississippi. Jackson is an entrepreneur, accountant, college instructor, philanthropist, published author and CEO.

John “Bud” Rogan – Born to ex-slaves in Sumner County in 1868, Rogan was the fourth of twelve children. At 8’9.5”he is the tallest African American ever recorded and the second tallest man in world history.

The banners will remain displayed through February and will be replaced in mid-March when the Spring banners are erected.

If you have suggestions for residents who should be honored or would like information about other initiatives in Gallatin, please contact the Office of Mayor Paige Brown at 615-451-5961.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Keith

Barbara Keith, age 72 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Barbara Keith was born September 19, 1950 in Franklin, Kentucky to the late John L. Keith and Ruby Finn Keith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Robert Allen Hesson, Jr.;...
GALLATIN, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Margaret Belle Whiticker

Margaret Belle Whiticker, age 71 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Mrs. Whiticker was born May 2, 1951 in Memphis, TN to the late Harry Wilson Climer, Sr. and Marjorie Armenta Beasley Climer. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, […] The post WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
tourcounsel.com

The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee

The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
MURFREESBORO, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

La Vergne police capture wanted Texas fugitive

Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case

Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Code Red Traffic: Icy conditions cause dangerous roadways

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fox 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to icy and dangerous roads. Winter weather moved through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday leaving ice on roads across the area. Areas to the west and north have been most heavily impacted.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy