ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State News, Michigan State University

First bills of spring semester pass through ASMSU committees

The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xB1Pp_0kTcfeVJ00

An ASMSU representative listens as colleagues critique his bill at a January 26th, 2023, finance committee meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Whitmer pushes tax relief, pre-K funding in State of the State

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her yearly State of the State address Wednesday night, in which she outlined keys goals surrounding education proposals and tax relief.The address to the joint session was the first to be conducted in-person in the House chamber since 2019, and marks Whitmer's first major appearance after being inaugurated for her second term.Ahead of the speech, Whitmer promised to lay out plans to help Michiganders deal with inflation, the rising cost of living and access to education. She used the address to announce two new major pieces of policy- the "Lowering MI Costs" plan and "Make it...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy