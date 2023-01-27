Palm Beach-based luxury accessories brand merges fashion with technology

Three years in the making, Palm Beach-based Steel American Luxury merges technology and fashion on a global scale.

Launched last month, Steel is the world's first and only "phygital" luxury accessories brand that combines blockchain technology with luxury goods, founder and CEO Nicole Steel said.

Steel American Luxury offers a fully handcrafted collection of fine-leather and exotic skin handbags and accessories. With the purchase of each piece, customers gain access to the brand's proprietary Web3 technology, which allows for digital verification of authenticity and provenance.

All items from the Steel collection are registered on Polygon blockchain and include the brand’s digital authenticity card, which is downloadable to Apple Wallet or Android Passkits.

The digital authenticity card — called the Steel Passport — also is an avenue for collectors to connect through brand or partner IRL (in real life), or digital events, Steel said.

“It has been a thrilling journey to design and assemble the complex pieces of the Steel puzzle, resulting in an inviting Web3 experience with the most enchanting physical world luxuries," said Steel, who splits her time between Palm Beach and Chicago. "My vision for the brand is not only to deliver a unique phygital experience, but to grow and connect a community of discerning global collectors and connoisseurs.

"We are confident they already know or will come to appreciate the value blockchain technology offers to luxury goods, all while bringing the spotlight back to authentic and traditional craftsmanship.”

Palm Beach was a big source of inspiration in her creative process, Steel said.

Steel's handbags, which are handmade and stitched by master leather craftsmen in Switzerland, include the brand’s signature Steel Pink lining. Steel said the color, which also is featured as the lining in the brand's SmrtKuff watch bands, was inspired by her life in Palm Beach.

"Palm Beach has been a big inspiration design-wise, because it's such an influence in my life, as well as traveling the globe," Steel said. "I bounce around Palm Beach, Winnetka, Ill., Zurich, Paris and New York. Those are my work hubs."

Steel American Luxury was created through a lengthy development process, Steel said, and she is thrilled that her vision has finally become reality. Steel pieces can be purchased online at steelamericanluxury.com/ , and will be available at select boutiques and modern art galleries worldwide later this year.

"It's been a complicated, long road," Steel said. "I'm really happy to be coming out with the highest level of craftmanship and materials. For three years it's been quite challenging, but it's so satisfying to be here."

Steel describes her brand as ultra-luxury for the modern world. Her handbags, called "sculptures," come in a variety of sizes and colors and range in price from $10,800 to a $118,000 antique gold porosus procodile clutch.

The SmrtKuff, which comes in two styles, is a band for smartwatches that transforms the technological utility of the watch into a point of style, Steel said.

The DTN SmrtKuff was designed to be worn on the inside of the wrist, while the Rockstar SmrtKuff was inspired by the rock-and-roll legends of the 1960s. They range in price from $480 to $2,200.

"These are really a necessity," Steel said. "These are going to be by far our most popular products, because people are not willing right now to sacrifice style or function, and they have been really struggling to find something that meets both of those needs."

Steel also offers slippers and women's mules made by Stubbs & Wootton.

Now that her brand has launched, Steel said she looks forward to building a private community of collectors who appreciate the best in the world, while also bringing back the ultimate in design and craftsmanship.

"I'm designing and expressing from the point of view of being a global citizen, of being to over 50 countries and really taking the best of everything I've seen and experienced and putting it into a brand and sharing that at the highest level possible," she said.

"I think the world is ready for an authentic community where people share similar passions. It's more about substance and design. I don't think that exists right now."

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach-based luxury accessories brand merges fashion with technology