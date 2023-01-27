Given the fact that Utah is home to a variety of climates and ecosystems, how many endangered animals are there in this state? According to the IUCN Red List, there are quite a few endangered animals in Utah, including a species of insect only found in a specific state park! With sand dunes, forested regions, and huge swathes of mountain peaks, Utah gives many different types of animals a safe place to live.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO