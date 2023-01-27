Jan 28 – Former Mayor Alice Wolf passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 after a short battle with leukemia at the age of 89. WOLF, Alice K. (Koerner) – Former Democratic member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives (1997-2013), member of the Cambridge City (1984-1994), Mayor of Cambridge (1990-1992), member of the Cambridge School Committee (1974-1982) died on Thursday, January 26, 2022 after a short battle with leukemia. Alice Wolf worked to make government accessible to all and make it work hardest for society’s most vulnerable. Her focus was early childhood education, children at risk, and equality & equity for all people (especially women, racial and religious minorities, and the LGBTQ community). Her vision and compassion led her to pursue goals and policy solutions years, sometimes decades, ahead of common recognition of a need. For 67 years, she was the beloved wife of Robert A. Wolf. Loving mother of Eric J. and Adam N. Wolf. Adored grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 4. A private funeral for family & friends will be held on Tuesday, January 31st. A public celebration of Alice’s life and work will be announced at a later date. Shiva will be observed at the family home, Wednesday and Thursday from 4-7pm. (Per Alice’s wishes, masks will be required at both the funeral and shiva). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Massachusetts Advocates for Children (MAC), www.massadvocates.org or the Cambridge Community Center, www.cambridgecc.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com.

