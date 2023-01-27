ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

He Even Stole The Kitchen Sink: West Springfield Robber Found Hiding Under Car, Police Say

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Michael John Blaine Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Police said they found a burglar hiding beneath a truck with a backpack full of stolen loot, including a kitchen sink.

Michael John Blaine, of Greenfield, is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, two counts of theft of under $1,200, and two breaking and entering misdemeanors, West Springfield police said.

Officers were called to the area of City View Avenue and Gay Terrace after someone spotted a man breaking into a shed. A witness said they saw the man running away.

A man reported he had several tools stolen from the bed of his truck, and a second alleged victim said he had a speaker and amplifier taken from his car, authorities said. Police scoured the area and found Blaine hiding beneath his car near to where the thefts happened, officials said.

Inside his backpack, officers found seven chainsaws, power tools, and other items, including a kitchen sink, police said.

