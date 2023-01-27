ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Tiger soup dumplings do right at Dumplings Right

FENTON, Mo. – The menu is simple and oh, so tasty at Tiger Soup Dumplings in Fenton. When you walk in and you can see your meal being made. It’s impressive as it is delicious. Dumplings can be fried to steamed, and you have a variety to choose from for lunch or dinner.
FENTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Grand opening held for new Foxes Boxes bakery location

Few things are as inspirational as genuine entrepreneurial success. The story of Foxes Boxes bakery is the unlikely tale of two people from separate continents finding not only each other but also a mutual passion for farming and baking which has led to a very popular and successful business in the local Riverbend area.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Something sweet is at The Caramel House

ST. LOUIS – No matter how you say caramel, you will find just the right treat at The Caramel House on Olive Boulevard. Right now, the Chiefs are getting ready for Valentine’s Day with chocolate-covered strawberries! Get your Valentine’s Day order in now!. The Caramel House. 9639...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Game Day Eats with Sugarfire Smokehouse, Chicken Out & Hi-Pointe Drive-In

ST. LOUIS — The Super Bowl is right around the corner, so it's time to plan your snacks accordingly. Monday morning, Adam Pritchett, the Executive Chef at Hi-Pointe Drive-In, joined Mary to chat about some seriously delicious Game Day eats from the Sugarfire Restaurant Group. If Chicken’s your thing, Pritchett would suggest ordering the “Chick Cannon” from Chicken Out. You also could consider a personal favorite of his, the HERO sub from Hi-Pointe. A tasty 2 ft sub sammie featuring smoked ham, shaved prime rib, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and spicy mustard served on a baguette. Finally, there are plenty of options from Sugarfire Smoke House as well. They are offering their “In the Pocket” which is similar to a BBQ crab Rangoon! They also have the classic slow-smoked fried crispy chicken wings, a Suagrfire favorite served with your choice of sauce. And finally, we have our ode to the STL fave: The End Zone. A brisket and provel toasted ravioli served with house-made marinara. In addition to their Super Bowl snack menu, Sugarfire will offer bulk meat and side offerings for game day pick up!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

New frozen pizzas based on St. Louis restaurants

ST. LOUIS – Mama Lucia’s Pizza and 4 Hands Brewing Co. are widely known for their frozen pizzas inspired by St. Louis foods and restaurants. However, the pandemic caused a halt in sales. Both eateries have recently announced that three new pizzas, made in collaboration with even more...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Valley Park

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — Check your tickets! There is a new millionaire in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery announced a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Alta Convenience in Valley Park, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Saturday, Jan. 28. The...
VALLEY PARK, MO
FOX2now.com

Let ‘Spells of the Sea’ cast a spell on your eyes, ears, and nose

ST. LOUIS – Spells of the Sea is the newest musical getting ready to launch with the Metro Theatre Company. It will run from February 5 to March 5. To get tickets, visit MetroTix.com. Monday we spoke with Artistic Director, Julia Flood, alongside Gwenny Govea, who stars in the musical and is its playwright.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Historic Stagger Inn makes for a satisfying, low-cost sandwich

The single best grilled cheese sandwich in the world is right here in Edwardsville, and comes from an institution with a long history tied to SIUE. The Stagger Inn sits at the entrance to Main Street, and dates back to 1974 when SIUE was new and the town was flooded with flower children. Stagger Inn was their chosen hangout, and has been the home base for generations of students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
stlmag.com

The best restaurants in St. Louis for toasted ravioli

Even Guy Fieri, TV’s spike-haired diner doyen, rav-raved about this Greek-Italian taverna’s crunchy quadrates, made in house and ideally eaten at the antique, polished wooden bar. The combination of pecorino and ricotta with ground beef make for a particularly cheesy appetizer. 2225 Macklin, 314-773-4455. Spinach and artichoke are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy