FOX2now.com
Tiger soup dumplings do right at Dumplings Right
FENTON, Mo. – The menu is simple and oh, so tasty at Tiger Soup Dumplings in Fenton. When you walk in and you can see your meal being made. It’s impressive as it is delicious. Dumplings can be fried to steamed, and you have a variety to choose from for lunch or dinner.
advantagenews.com
Grand opening held for new Foxes Boxes bakery location
Few things are as inspirational as genuine entrepreneurial success. The story of Foxes Boxes bakery is the unlikely tale of two people from separate continents finding not only each other but also a mutual passion for farming and baking which has led to a very popular and successful business in the local Riverbend area.
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Something sweet is at The Caramel House
ST. LOUIS – No matter how you say caramel, you will find just the right treat at The Caramel House on Olive Boulevard. Right now, the Chiefs are getting ready for Valentine’s Day with chocolate-covered strawberries! Get your Valentine’s Day order in now!. The Caramel House. 9639...
KSDK
Game Day Eats with Sugarfire Smokehouse, Chicken Out & Hi-Pointe Drive-In
ST. LOUIS — The Super Bowl is right around the corner, so it's time to plan your snacks accordingly. Monday morning, Adam Pritchett, the Executive Chef at Hi-Pointe Drive-In, joined Mary to chat about some seriously delicious Game Day eats from the Sugarfire Restaurant Group. If Chicken’s your thing, Pritchett would suggest ordering the “Chick Cannon” from Chicken Out. You also could consider a personal favorite of his, the HERO sub from Hi-Pointe. A tasty 2 ft sub sammie featuring smoked ham, shaved prime rib, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and spicy mustard served on a baguette. Finally, there are plenty of options from Sugarfire Smoke House as well. They are offering their “In the Pocket” which is similar to a BBQ crab Rangoon! They also have the classic slow-smoked fried crispy chicken wings, a Suagrfire favorite served with your choice of sauce. And finally, we have our ode to the STL fave: The End Zone. A brisket and provel toasted ravioli served with house-made marinara. In addition to their Super Bowl snack menu, Sugarfire will offer bulk meat and side offerings for game day pick up!
New frozen pizzas based on St. Louis restaurants
ST. LOUIS – Mama Lucia’s Pizza and 4 Hands Brewing Co. are widely known for their frozen pizzas inspired by St. Louis foods and restaurants. However, the pandemic caused a halt in sales. Both eateries have recently announced that three new pizzas, made in collaboration with even more...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
How the Armory STL entertainment complex has fared since opening last month, according to its developer
ST. LOUIS — Nearly six weeks after opening, entertainment complex Armory STL's attendance and sales figures have far exceeded what the developer says it expected from the $60 million project’s opening weeks, leading to some unforeseen challenges. The new indoor entertainment destination in Midtown, which was built inside...
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Valley Park
VALLEY PARK, Mo. — Check your tickets! There is a new millionaire in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery announced a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Alta Convenience in Valley Park, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Saturday, Jan. 28. The...
3 LGBTQ Bars in St. Louis' Grove Threatened by Caller
A caller claiming to be "the Joker" said Saturday he was going to shoot up the bars
See Inside a Neglected St. Louis Mausoleum, But There’s Good News
This has become a lonely and neglected place, but it didn't used to be that way. You can see inside what was a neglected St. Louis, Missouri mausoleum. The good news is that this story might just have a happy ending. My first thought upon seeing video of this place...
Why St. Louis tap water turns cloudy each winter
A new memo from the Department of Public Utilities explains the annual phenomenon.
FOX2now.com
Let ‘Spells of the Sea’ cast a spell on your eyes, ears, and nose
ST. LOUIS – Spells of the Sea is the newest musical getting ready to launch with the Metro Theatre Company. It will run from February 5 to March 5. To get tickets, visit MetroTix.com. Monday we spoke with Artistic Director, Julia Flood, alongside Gwenny Govea, who stars in the musical and is its playwright.
Puppetry world mourns the loss of Bob Kramer
Bob Kramer, the beloved puppeteer, is thought to be deceased, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Alestle
Historic Stagger Inn makes for a satisfying, low-cost sandwich
The single best grilled cheese sandwich in the world is right here in Edwardsville, and comes from an institution with a long history tied to SIUE. The Stagger Inn sits at the entrance to Main Street, and dates back to 1974 when SIUE was new and the town was flooded with flower children. Stagger Inn was their chosen hangout, and has been the home base for generations of students.
myleaderpaper.com
Love’s gets permission, with conditions, to build Herculaneum truck stop
After a new traffic study is completed, it looks like the Love’s Travel Stops will proceed with its plans to build a truck stop on a 28-acre site west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way in Herculaneum. City Administrator Jim Kasten said he believes the...
stlmag.com
The best restaurants in St. Louis for toasted ravioli
Even Guy Fieri, TV’s spike-haired diner doyen, rav-raved about this Greek-Italian taverna’s crunchy quadrates, made in house and ideally eaten at the antique, polished wooden bar. The combination of pecorino and ricotta with ground beef make for a particularly cheesy appetizer. 2225 Macklin, 314-773-4455. Spinach and artichoke are...
Police: Child shot in south St. Louis
Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child.
Insurance companies dropping Hyundai, Kia due to theft risk
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The theft risk is so high for Kia and Hyundai cars that some insurance companies are no longer covering them. State Farm and Progressive are refusing new coverage requests in cities like Columbus, Ohio, St. Louis and Denver. Hyundai and Kia models that use a physical ignition key can be easily […]
