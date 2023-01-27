ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Paris-inspired bakery and cafe opens in Del Mar

San Diegans can experience a little slice of France at Paris En Rose, a new shop serving delicious sweet and savory fare with a French twist in Del Mar. “I (have) always had a passion for (opening) my own bakery and cafe,” said Annie Benaroch, the owner of Paris En Rose. “I wanted to bring a little touch of Paris here.”
