ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Ashland County SWCD taking tree orders; Backyard Pickins, Beauty bundles included

By Lynnsey Winchell
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3254Xd_0kTceR0x00

It is that time of year again! “What time is that?” you may ask. It is tree sale! This year we have a variety for you to choose from, such as those that produce shade for the yard and your family, ones that make fruit for you and the backyard critters and those that stay green all yearlong.

Regardless of what you are looking for, we have you covered.

This year we are offering a package called Beauty Bundle that includes trees such as Redbud, Common Lilac, White Flowering Dogwood, American Plum and Sweetbay Magnolia.

You will receive two of each, totaling 10, for the price of $30.

We also are offering a package titled Backyard Pickins. This will have a select variety that will flower and produce fruit. The package includes Jewel Black Raspberry, Patriot Blueberry, Hull Thornless Blackberry, Domestic Apple and Black Elderberry. This comes in a pack of 10 for $50.

If you are in the mood for evergreens we have those too. Conifers are in packs of 10 and broadleaves are in packs of five, ranging in price from $15-$65.

Here's how to order the trees

There are many ways to order trees so visit our website at ashlandswcd.com or stop by the office to fill out an order form at 110 Cottage St., Ashland 44805. Supplies are limited, so do not wait and place your tree order today.

Trees are suitable for many things, other than cutting them down and turning them into paper or furniture. They make shade in select areas, homes and food for wildlife in the area, create oxygen in your neighborhood, help with erosion and absorb water when a heavy storm rolls through.

One tree that provides all the characteristics above and one we are selling this year is called the Sweetbay Magnolia. This tree is native to the southern parts of North America as it enjoys full sunshine and wet soils. Growing 10 to 20 feet tall, it is known for its soft gray bark, which is great for making furniture, and the huge leaves and flowers create a warming lemon scent in the late spring.

The flowers are white and pink averaging the size of your hand. The trees have the nickname "beaver tree" as beavers, squirrels and other critters are attracted to the sweet-tasting root systems. Birds enjoy the fruit and caterpillars find the leaves cozy and inviting.

We have many trees to choose from this year for any occasion or need. If you have any questions, please call our office at 419-281-7645 or stop in.

Lynnsey Winchell is the outreach and education assistant at the Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Comments / 0

Related
ocj.com

Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops

By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Sheep, farm equipment, buggies, antiques, and misc.

From Danville take Rt. 62 East 1.2 miles Mickley Rd. right & go 3/4 mile to Tiger Valley Rd. right. 1 1/2 mile to Edgar Rd. 1/2 mile or from Millwood take Cavallo Rd. right on Flat Run Rd. right & go to Edgar Rd. left to. 26 SHEEP: 21...
DANVILLE, OH
WKYC

Gas prices climb again in Cleveland and Akron: GasBuddy warns 'prices unlikely to turn around any time soon'

CLEVELAND — Gas prices continue their upward trend across Northeast Ohio with yet another jump within the last week. Cleveland’s gas prices have climbed 10.1 cents per gallon, putting the city’s average at $3.57 when compared to last week. GasBuddy says that puts Cleveland’s prices 38.7 cents higher than a month ago and 44.4 cents more than a year ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH
tourcounsel.com

Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy