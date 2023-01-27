ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Prescribed burn underway in Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve

 5 days ago
Escambia County's Natural Resources Conservation Division is conducting a prescribed burn in the Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve today.

The area for the burn is approximately 28 acres located south of U.S. Highway 98, west of Fairfield Drive, north of Gulf Beach Highway and east of Blue Angel Parkway. A Florida certified prescribed burn manager on staff will oversee the burn with assistance from the Florida Forest Service.

Winter is an ideal time for prescribed burns, where land managers intentionally set small, low-intensity fires that mimic natural fires caused by lighting, according to a county news release. Prescribed burns keep the understory open to allow grasses and other small plants to dominate the landscape. Ash keeps the soil fertile and encourages new plant growth in the spring. By reducing fuel loads and keeping the understory clear, land managers reduce the chances of a larger, more dangerous wildfires.

For more information about the Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve and the proposed prescribed burn, please call 850-595-3496 or 850-840-9089.

