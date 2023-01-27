Read full article on original website
Related
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
spectrumnews1.com
Trail cam network captures Wisconsin wildlife
VINLAND, Wis. — The sharp cold air and crunchy snow weren’t enough to keep Don Burrows inside recently. He left the glow of his warm fireplace behind to do something he loves, check his trail cameras. Burrows enjoys deer hunting and became interested in trail cameras when they first came to market.
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
news8000.com
DNR: Five snowmobile fatalities reported already for 2023
MADISON (WKBT) -- Five people have died in snowmobile accidents in the month of January, the Wisconsin DNR announced Friday. Each of these accidents involved single adult operators between the ages of 42 and 68. Four out of five were men, the DNR said. “One fatality is one too many,"...
Dozens Injured In Massive Highway Pileup In Wisconsin Snow
At least 27 people were treated for injuries suffered in the multi-vehicle crash.
wlen.com
Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Issues Comedic Warning About ‘Highly Addictive Substances’… Girl Scout Cookies
Oneida County, Wisconsin – A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin recently issued a fictitious warning about ‘highly addictive substances’… Girl Scout Cookies. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that these substances go by names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Caramel deLites,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties,’ and ‘Adventurefuls.’
wtaq.com
Ice fishing season shrinking
Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
Minnesota, Wisconsin ranked among states where you're most likely to marry a local
MINNEAPOLIS -- Did you find your spouse close to home? If you live in Minnesota, odds are pretty good that you did, or will.Newly-compiled data shows Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the states where you're most likely to marry a local.According to a report in the Washington Post, Wisconsin and Minnesota are both in the top 10 states with spouses that were born in the same state. Wisconsin ranked third, and Minnesota ranked sixth. Furthermore, other Midwestern or Great Lakes states also factored into the top 10 -- Ohio was fifth, and Michigan ranked at the very top of the list.Iowa and Illinois were comparatively down on the list, but still in the top half at 15th and 17th, respectively.Not terribly surprisingly, Nevada (home of Las Vegas) is where you're most likely to marry someone from a different state than yours, closely followed by Washington D.C. and Alaska.The list was generated from data compiled from 2017 through 2021.
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho
Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up
MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 4.9. Belgium, 3. Big Bend, 6.9. Brookfield, 7.5.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after being thrown from vehicle, hit fence post
NOKOMIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man died in northern Wisconsin on Friday night after being thrown from his snowmobile while attempting to pass another at high speeds. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. on January 27 on Trail 51 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road.
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
wtmj.com
WTMJ Conversations: Wisconsin State Senator Van Wanggaard
Wisconsin State Senator Van Wanggaard is a leader in Madison, but wasn’t always in politics. His first career was in law enforcement. WTMJ’s Libby Collins talked with Senator Wanggaard not just about politics but how decades later, an experience as a police officer elicits strong emotions on this week’s episode of WTMJ Conversations.
Fox11online.com
COVID-19 spread remains 'low' in Northeast Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin remains in the "low" category for COVID-19 spread. The latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the southeast corner of Wisconsin, Racine and Kenosha counties, in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Has Returned to More Normal Levels Regarding Farm Bankruptcies
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. According to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases...
Fox11online.com
Keep safe and warm during bitter cold with these WPS tips
(WLUK) -- With single-digit temperatures in the forecast, it's important to be prepared. Extremely cold air is expected across the area this week which can lead to dangerous conditions that can affect people and pets in a matter of minutes. Wisconsin Public Service is offering the following tips to help...
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
