Georgia State

Comments / 14

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
3d ago

5 Memphis Black Police Officers beat a Black Man to death while arresting him ! Some how I want to see the Race Card played on this one ! Per CNN or MSNBC Trump told the policemen to beat him ! Or the Police Academy instructors were white and didn’t train them properly ?

Jen A Syde ☆☆☆
3d ago

Get ready for stolen Nikes, flat screens, and arson all around. This is how people assume justice prevails for murder victims.

Lynn
3d ago

The left will blame the whites for this somehow because nothing can ever be a black person's fault

Related
11Alive

Georgia NAACP president discusses action steps after protests

ATLANTA — For Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs, the last few days have been filled with organizing and protests in solidarity with the demonstrations happening in Memphis, Tennessee. The protests were in response to the newly released body camera and surveillance footage showing the arrest and beating death of...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Tyre Nichols: Peacefully protesting Georgians question role of National Guard at demonstrations

ATLANTA - For the second day in a row, a group of Georgians gathered in Downtown Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to protest the murder of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old man was beaten to near death by five Memphis police officers. With two peaceful demonstrations under their belt, some protestors have expressed a concern against the presence of Georgia's National Guard.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing

Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and […] The post Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia

A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – […] The post Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Raising the age looks to be a boon, not a budget buster

Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system—a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive attempts to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issues statement on release of Tyre Nichols video

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the release of videos of the brutal beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Once again, we bear witness to a horrific act—a vile and brutal attack of a young unarmed Black man in America by officers who were sworn to serve and protect. I know I am not alone in myfeelings of sickness and anger in the attack on Mr. Tyre Nichols. I grieve with my community, and my heart goes out to Mr. Nichols’ family.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

