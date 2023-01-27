ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, was arraigned Monday morning in Hall County Court and charged with three counts of kidnapping, three child abuse charges, theft over $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools

OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: National Thyroid Awareness Month

KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Thyroid Awareness Month. The thyroid is a part of the body many have likely heard about but might not exactly know what its role is. Dr. Aravind Menon from Two Rivers Health Department explains everything you need to know about the thyroid.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Minden girls win Southwest Conference Tournament

KEARNEY. Neb. — The Minden Whippets stormed back after getting down early 17-8 and outscored the Gothenburg Swedes 46- 34 in the remaining three quarters to win a thriller 54-51 over Gothenburg on Saturday.
MINDEN, NE
NebraskaTV

Lopers remain undefeated at home with blowout win over Missouri Western

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Young farmers and ranchers make connections at annual gathering

KEARNEY, NEB. — Big dollar, high risk. Agriculture is a tough industry, but it’s also a lifestyle, and it’s especially hard to break into for young farmers and ranchers who are just getting their start. David Schuler’s ranch is proof agriculture is an art. “I like...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Rivoli 3 in Hastings making renovations

A classic movie house experiences a revival as the the Rivoli 3 theater brings new amenities and features to the downtown area to bring another great destination for Hastings residents. The historic theater is near completion and hopes to bring you more comforts and a new experience. “It’s come together...
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy