Buc-ee's travel center unlikely to locate in Wichita Falls area

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 5 days ago
QuikTrip opened a travel center in Wichita Falls Thursday, which prompted questions in social media about if and when the area might get a Buc-ee's, the enormously popular travel centers known for a jillion gas pumps, sparkling-clean restrooms and lots of beaver-themed merchandise.

The Times Record News posed the question to Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's attorney and spokesperson. His reply -- "Where's Wichita Falls?"

After a brief explanation of our far North Texas location he replied that they have certain criteria when looking for a new spot.

"We don't currently have any plans in that area," Nadalo said. "We generally open our locations in destinations we've identified that families are likely to travel."

He said almost all Buc-ee's locations are between two large cities.

"The U.S. is a large place and we're kind of focusing our efforts in other destinations right now," he said.

Buc-ee's is a Texas-based chain founded in 1982, with 44 stores in the Lone Star State and the South. It has expanded, or has plans to expand, to other states including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. In coming months it has plans to host groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Buc-ee's broke ground on a new location in Hillsboro off State Highway 77.

Buc-ee's will make its first foray into West Texas when it breaks ground on a $30-million location near Amarillo in March, complete with 120 gas pumps. The store is expected to hire 150 workers at that location. The city gave the company incentives that include a 50-percent break on sales tax collections for 20 years.

For now, Wichitans will have to take a road trip to get their Buc-ee's fix. Closest locations include stores in Denton and in Fort Worth.

